Look Who's Cheap Now! CheapOair Unveils the Evolution of their "Go Ahead, Be Cheap" Campaign

Two years ago, the leading online travel agency, introduced their first-ever brand positioning strategy with a campaign that revolved around the tagline "Go Ahead, Be Cheap". This concept aimed to transform the idea of cheapness into a celebration that featured the many positive aspects of being cheap with a focus on the freedom that comes from saving money on airfare. The successful campaign was well received by the public and contributed to CheapOair experiencing significant year-over- year growth.

"CheapOair is our flagship brand and we are extremely proud of the growth we've experienced in recent years. The brand name has meaning, and the meaning is value. With "Go Ahead, Be Cheap" we are telling consumers what CheapOair can mean to them – a great selection of prices on domestic and international airfares from over 600 airline partners," said Sam S. Jain, CEO and Founder of Fareportal, the corporate owner of CheapOair and other travel brands.

Building on the foundation of its predecessor, the "Look Who's Cheap Now" television commercial highlights how travelers have benefited from adopting the mantra of "cheapness". The ad is supported by a lively musical track and continued narrative that spending less on airlines tickets gives consumers the freedom to experience more on their vacation.

"We are an e-commerce company and look for ROI in everything we create. 'Go Ahead, be Cheap' is a tagline and a call to action that works very well on television, social and digital channels," said Kathi Moore, VP of branding and Communications at Fareportal. "We worked with Manhattan-based Rogue Producer on the original spot, so when the time came for the next edition, we were pleased to return to them to continue the story," remarked Moore.

The new spot launched on YouTube, national cable, and network television in mid-September.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram , and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 450 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat.

About Rogue Producer

Rogue Producer is an independent, Centralized Production Department that partners directly with marketers to outsource the execution of all production needs. Rogue is a new-era production model in which advertising and content production is decoupled from agencies to create a company that services all the production needs of clients, across all platforms, at a fraction of the cost. Rogue is a cost-efficient, alternative production choice for companies and brands without the high overhead. Rogue takes creative ideas and works together with marketers to turn them into engaging forms of consumer communications.

