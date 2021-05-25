Looka Launches Business Name Generator to Re-Imagine Brand Naming

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Looka, an AI-powered design platform that has helped over 12 million entrepreneurs make a logo and design a brand, has announced the release of its free Business Name Generator .

Entrepreneurs can use Looka's free Business Name Generator to instantly brainstorm ideas, check domain and social media availability, and see logo designs all in one spot.

Looka set out to make the best business name generator on the market. Most name generators either prepend or append random words to a keyword, resulting in generic names and disorganized results. Looka puts human users in focus, using a proprietary process for ensuring names make semantic sense and sound human-generated. The Business Name Generator provides a wide variety of names categorized by type: traditional, invented, real-word, compound, and multi-word,

"As a logo maker, we see the struggle first-hand that most entrepreneurs have naming their business." said Dawson Whitfield, CEO and founder of Looka. "It's tough when you get stuck on step one. We're pretty fanatical about helping new businesses get off the ground—that's why we created the Business Name Generator— to help people find that perfect name for their brand, company, or project."

Looka's business name generator also offers a full suite of tools for choosing and using a name. Users can determine the name's ease of use with the character length settings and pronunciation demonstrations. They can also determine a name's popularity with the search volume and domain availability metrics.

When selecting a business name, users are able to check its online reputation, trademark status, and social media availability. To quickly bring a brand name to life, they can click "See Logos" for instant design ideas in Looka's logo maker.

As part of Looka's business-in-a-box offering, the company launched the Brand Kit, a complete marketing toolkit that includes 300+ designs, last fall. Since the company launched in 2016 as a logo maker, over 250M logos have been generated by Looka users.

Looka continues to innovate and create new design products to empower entrepreneurs.

About Looka

Looka is an AI-powered logo maker that provides business owners with a quick and affordable way to create a beautiful brand. Since launching as Logojoy in 2016, the company has served over twelve million people in 188 countries. Looka provides businesses with logos, social media assets, business card designs, and websites. Learn more at looka.com .

SOURCE Looka Inc.

Related Links

www.looka.com

