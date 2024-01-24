LookDeep Health Expands Executive Team with Director of Nursing and VP of Sales

Healthcare Veterans Join LookDeep to Advance AI-Assisted Virtual Care, Improve Care Delivery

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LookDeep Health , a pioneer in transforming hospital care with advanced computer vision and AI technology (VisionAI) for virtual sitting, virtual nursing, and virtual medicine, welcomes Tiffany Wyatt, RN BSN, as Director of Nursing and Kerry Armstrong as VP of Sales.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany and Kerry to our team, marking a significant stride in our journey to redefine hospital care with VisionAI," says Narinder Singh, CEO and Co-founder of LookDeep. "Tiffany brings a wealth of clinical knowledge and a deep understanding of nursing workflows, crucial for the seamless integration of our AI technology in enhancing patient care. Kerry's extensive experience in helping hospitals bring aboard new innovations will be pivotal in expanding our reach and impact. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission to transform hospital environments with always-on, ambient sensing telemonitoring, and ubiquitous inpatient telemedicine solutions."

As Director of Nursing, Wyatt oversees the clinical and operational aspects of LookDeep, helping hospitals enhance how they care for patients. She will focus on ensuring seamless integration of LookDeep's technology into nursing workflows, optimizing patient care, and maintaining compliance with industry standards.

She earned a Bachelor of Science from Pacific Lutheran University and worked 18 years as a registered nurse at UW Medicine in Seattle and Valley Medical Center in Renton, Wash. Most recently she served as the Director of Clinical Operations for Optimize Health, a remote patient monitoring solution for healthcare providers.

As VP of Sales, Armstrong leads LookDeep's sales strategy, driving revenue growth by identifying market opportunities, building and managing a high-performing sales team and fostering client relationships as the company scales.

She has extensive experience selling healthcare software (SAAS) and patient engagement solutions including 10+ years of consultative solution selling and 10+ years of selling surgical devices for Fortune 500 company, Medtronic. Armstrong graduated from the University of California, Davis, and lives in Colorado.

VisionAI, LookDeep's advanced computer vision and AI technology, transforms video from a communication tool into a valuable member of the patient care team. By constantly observing patients' movements, actions, and behaviors, the system plays a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and overall clinical care. It helps in identifying risks like falls or changes in patient conditions that require immediate attention. Combined with world-class, no-cost, hardware, VisionAI enables hospital-wide initiatives including Virtual Sitting, Nursing, Rounding, and Family Visits to improve quality, expand capacity, and generate significant cost savings.

ABOUT LOOKDEEP

LookDeep is revolutionizing telemedicine by using advanced computer vision and AI technology to help hospitals continuously monitor all patients through VisionAI. Our pioneering zero-cost hardware model and modern, SOC2-certified software dramatically drive down the cost of inpatient video – enabling hospital-wide deployments supported by a virtual care center. AI-powered video monitoring helps tackle critical issues such as patient safety, room conditions, movement and mobility, and patient location and recovery. With LookDeep, hospitals can be present for every patient at every moment. Learn more at www.lookdeep.health.

