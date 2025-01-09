Looking Back: Anton Chashchin's Mastercard EDGE 2024 Award for FacePass-AMIO Innovation

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking back at 2024, Anton Chashchin's Mastercard EDGE Award for FacePass-AMIO remains a highlight as we begin 2025.

Anton Chashchin, advisor, philanthropist, and visionary business leader, has been awarded the Mastercard EDGE 2024 Award for his work on FacePass-AMIO, a biometric payment solution developed for the Armenian market. The award was presented by Dimitrios Dosis, President for Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Mastercard, during a ceremony in Dubai.

The Mastercard EDGE Award recognizes excellence in payment technology and innovation. The EDGE 2024 event in Dubai brought together financial institutions, payment service providers, and technology innovators to share insights in digital payments.

FacePass-AMIO, developed through collaboration between AMIO Bank and Sumsub, introduces in-store biometric payments using facial recognition technology. The solution aims to make payments both secure and convenient for users.

"I am honored to receive the Mastercard EDGE 2024 Award for my contributions to innovations in payment technology. This award is the result of the joint efforts of AMIO Bank and SumSub, as we introduced a cutting-edge in-store biometric payment service, FacePass-AMIO, to the Armenian market," said Anton Chashchin.

This recognition highlights the successful implementation of innovative payment solutions in Armenia's financial sector.

