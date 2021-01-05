Looking Back at 2020: An Extraordinary Year for Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was undoubtedly a year of challenges, but it was also a year of triumphs. Whilst the pandemic caused global chaos and uncertainty, it also saw courage, determination and resilience. It forced us all to think outside of the box, identify growth opportunities and adopt new digitalization trends.

Since the start of the pandemic, leading business school Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) has been actively contributing to the solution, and helping the world define a new normal.

CKGSB's thought leadership on China insights, its social impact and global learning platform have been providing leaders and policy-makers worldwide with key knowledge on growth opportunities and business trends, such as economic disruptions, digitalization and social innovation. With the school's leading and independent research and surveys serving as international indicators to China's economic conditions, it has been offering invaluable data and insights into combatting COVID-19 and formulating effective response strategies. Immediately after the outbreak, to further aid the global response, CKGSB utilized its interdisciplinary learning platform to host and partner on events and webinars, which addressed key issues relating to the pandemic, totaling 35 English-language events and 10 Chinese-language events over the past year.

For more on CKGSB's global efforts and impact in contributing to and shaping 2020, visit:

https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/2020-highlights_with-links-291220-2-expanded.pdf

About Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business

Established in Beijing in November 2002, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, a humanistic spirit, a strong sense of social responsibility and an innovative mind-set. Funded with generous support from the Li Ka Shing Foundation, CKGSB is China's first faculty-governed, independent and private business school.

CKGSB is the preeminent choice for management education among influential business leaders and a new generation of disruptors in China. It is also the preferred choice for academics returning to China from leading global business schools. As a globally oriented business school, CKGSB has been positioning itself for East Asia (China, Korea and Japan) and ASEAN countries.

For more information, visit: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Related Links

https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/

