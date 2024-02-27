Looking for 40 young leaders: AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, is now open for applications

Looking for 40 young leaders from Ethiopia , Ghana , Rwanda , Senegal , Tunisia , and Germany

, , , , , and Applications can be submitted at www.agyle-programme.com until 7 April 2024

Core theme: Circular Economy – How young leaders are shaping the transformation

Aim of the programme: strengthening African-German dialogue and sustainable economic cooperation; building a long-term network of young leaders from Africa and Germany

and AGYLE (African German Young Leaders in Business) is a cooperation project of the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas, funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

BERLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, has entered into its fourth round, inviting talented young leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia, and Germany to apply at www.agyle-programme.com by 7 April 2024.

Initiated by the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas, and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the AGYLE programme is focusing this year on the topic of "Circular Economy – How young leaders are shaping the transformation". The programme is directed at young leaders up to the age of 40 who are taking a proactive role in shaping the transition towards a circular economy and are working on innovative solutions in sectors such as textile, construction, electronics, packaging and food.

AGYLE Live Week and alumni network

An international jury will select 40 young leaders from all submissions – 15 from Germany and 25 from the relevant African countries. The Young Leaders selected will be invited to join a week of events in Berlin in September 2024. Here, the focus will be on interdisciplinary exchange, industry-specific matchmaking formats, impetus from key figures from the realms of business and politics, and the further development of leadership skills.

The programme's participants will be able to join the exclusive AGYLE business network, which now comprises 120 Young Leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, Tunisia, Senegal, and Germany. The network reflects the diversity of stakeholders and industries likely to play a key role in the future – from startups to corporations, from digital technology and the circular economy to the agricultural and food industries. Activities include e.g. regular digital events, professional input as well as additional networking opportunities.

About AGYLE

AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, connects up-and-coming leaders from Africa and Germany as part of a sustainable business network and promotes the development of innovative ideas and business models. Through direct encounter and collaboration, the programme strengthens African-German dialogue and lays the foundation for new means of economic cooperation. AGYLE is a programme of the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany – Land of Ideas.

About the Agency for Business and Economic Development

The Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) is the central point of contact for development cooperation opportunities for German and European businesses. With its global network of internationally experienced experts, AWE offers advice on funding, financing and project development in the countries of the Global South and establishes contacts worldwide. AWE is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by GIZ and DEG Impulse.

About Germany – Land of Ideas

Founded in 2006 by the Federal Government and the German business community on the occasion of the Football World Cup, Germany – Land of Ideas is the platform for innovative ideas. Together with partners from business, politics, science and society, Germany – Land of Ideas realises idea competitions, publications, exhibitions, as well as international dialogue formats and virtual events.

Press contact



Germany – Land of Ideas

Phone: +49 30 206 459 – 140

[email protected]

www.agyle-programme.com

SOURCE Germany - Land of Ideas