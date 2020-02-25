Looking for a Home-based Business? Home-based Businesses are the Future of Entrepreneurship

TRINITY, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a home-based business that has just come onto the market place and deserves a look. It's definitely unique and potentially lucrative.

This home-based business is a New Age/Metaphysical/Spiritual type of business.

Douglas Casimiri

Douglas Casimiri a world-renowned certified Past Life Regression Expert, author of six books, speaker and featured in numerous newspapers, TV and radio. He announces the creation and release of a Past Life Regression Facilitator online training course.

Douglas will provide expert and comprehensive online training to ensure that the student becomes confident and capable as a Certified Past Life Regression Facilitator. This course will give the foundational expertise someone would need to start their own spiritual business of helping others full or part-time. This course contains a full regression script to use in the regressions, plus a step by step business development guide. The student will get access to the Private Facebook Group for questions and ongoing support.

The New Age/Metaphysical movement is large and growing. It now consists of millions of people in the U.S. alone. The potential for business is much larger than just New Age/Metaphysical followers when it comes to Past Lives.

Most people would like to know who they were in their previous lives, whether their purpose is out of curiosity, issues they're dealing with, or just for fun. They don't need to believe in reincarnation to get to experience a regression.

As a Past Life Regression Facilitator, the facilitator will guide their clients into a lifetime that they may have lived previous to their present life. For a lot of clients, this process will diffuse certain negative situations that they may have brought forward into their present lifetime such as; fears, phobias, addictions and stress. In-addition, the clients will be able to recall and strengthen their positive characteristics, and bring forward latent talents from the client's past life.

Past Life Regression is now being accepted by mainstream therapists as an extremely useful therapeutic process.

For more information: thepastlifeexpert.com/your-destiny

Contact Information:

Douglas Casimiri

1324 Seven Springs Blvd. #145,

Trinity, Fl. 34655

727-601-2474

234725@email4pr.com

thepastlifeexpert.com/your-destiny

SOURCE Douglas Casimiri

Related Links

http://thepastlifeexpert.com

