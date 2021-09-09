Looking for a job? Be careful! BBB study finds job scams increased during pandemic

BBB warns job seekers to verify employment offers to avoid illegal jobs, identity theft, and fake checks. Tweet this

BBB research found that job scams commonly victimized people ages 25-34, with women filing 67% of the complaints. The median financial loss reported by these victims was $1,000; in addition, they often reported loss of their time, as 32% were never paid for the work they did for an "employer" that turned out to be fraudulent. Identity theft is a common outcome of job scams, as scammers will often steal job seekers' personal information to open bank accounts to further their fraud. BBB found 34% of victims provided their driver's license information and 25% provided their Social Security or Social Insurance number.

Fake checks frequently accompany job scams, and the use of them continue to grow. The BBB Employment Scams study finds that 36% of job scam complaints to BBB involved a fake check, with the number of fake check complaints to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) increasing by 65% between 2015 and 2020. In the two years since BBB issued an investigative study on fake check fraud, the losses absorbed by banks themselves related to fake checks went up 40% costing them $1.3 billion. Common fraudulent job offers involving fake checks include mystery shopping or secret shopper jobs, car wrap jobs, nanny or caregiver jobs, and small business jobs such as photography or painting houses.

Victims of job scams are encouraged to report them to:

Better Business Bureau - BBB.org or BBB.org/scamtracker.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) - reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.

Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) - ic3.gov/complaint.

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre - antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or 1-888-495-8501.

