Looking for a One-of-a-Kind Boutique Waterfront Hotel Experience on the Central California Coast? Morro Bay Nails It.
May 21, 2019, 08:29 ET
MORRO BAY, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the grand opening of the new hotel Salty Sister at Morro Rock this month, travelers now can now choose from 10 unique waterfront properties that offer the ultimate #MorroBaycation. Each waterfront property has its own special niche and theme, much like the unique identity of this beach town.
Take just a few steps out of your hotel door and you can be playing at the beach, eating at an exceptional restaurant, shopping at an artisan boutique, devouring fresh cracked-crab, touring a historic submarine, or taking a paddleboard for a spin on the bay. Balconies overlook serene vistas of sea otter as kayakers weave in and out of moored sailboats.
Salty Sister at Morro Rock
Morro Bay's newly opened hotel is now the closest lodging property to the iconic Morro Rock and offers a stunning panoramic view of the bay from a private roof-top deck. With six individual units designed with a beachy feel and bursting with inspired amenities, this property is a dream addition to the Morro Bay waterfront.
Estero Inn
Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway or a revitalizing stop on your coastal journey, this waterfront inn with eight cozy suites is awaiting you with warm fireplaces, private balconies and wet bars.
Anderson Inn
This contemporary boutique hotel is inspired by the natural elements of sand, sea, and sky and is located right in the middle of the Embarcadero.
Harbor Front Suites
This waterfront Inn is situated on the Embarcadero and will remind you of a high-end vacation rental, perfect for long term stays.
La Roche Suites
These wonderful harbor front suites are a perfect retreat for two or four vacationers, reminiscent of a luxurious vacation rentals.
Front Street Inn & Spa
Front Street Inn & Spa offers two deluxe and very private custom guest rooms with outstanding views of all things Morro Bay.
Gray's Inn & Gallery
An historic hidden gem right on the Embarcadero that feels like your home away from home.
Bayfront Inn
Besides being on the waterfront, this 16-room motel uses individual themes accented with colorful paintings created by the owner.
456 Embarcadero Inn & Suites
Pleasure, serenity and relaxation await guests at the newly redesigned and renovated stylish boutique waterfront hotel.
More info on these waterfront properties in Morro Bay can be found here.
