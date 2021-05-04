Looking for a way to help families facing food insecurity? Take a Seat at The Table, Feed the Children's Unique Online Giving Community

The Table is a passionate community of monthly supporters dedicated to ending hunger with a recurring gift. This monthly gift can help provide food-insecure families with the opportunity to access life's basic essentials. When a donor creates and hosts their own personal Table , they can invite their friends, family, and coworkers to join their cause, forming a community of people seated together at The Table who want to extend the power of their individual donation.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, food insecurity has doubled overall in America, and tripled among households with children, causing 1 in 4 children to go to bed hungry every night. Feed the Children's new online giving community aims to slow the rising food insecurity numbers and bring families back to the table through the help of neighbors. This support from their community has made all the difference for Rick, a Los Angeles native and father of three young daughters.

"There were times when my kids would wake up and tell me that they are hungry, and we didn't have any food to give them. Those are the times where you feel like you failed as a father," said Rick. "For me, dinnertime is sacred. It's a time to just be a family and love on each other. With the help of Feed the Children and my community, my has food to eat and a second chance at life."

Each donated dollar helps provide $8 worth of food, essentials, and more to families like Rick's in the U.S. and around the world. The larger a Table grows; the more families Feed the Children can serve.

"It's a chaotic and stressful time for families, many who have never needed help before," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Our neighbors need food and essentials to help them make it through the current crisis. We know that when we combine our efforts by taking a seat at The Table, we have a greater effect on the lives of families who need us—right here in America."

Visit feedthechildren.org/thetable to learn more about supporting the nonprofit's mission to provide hope and resources for those without life's essentials.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in nine countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

