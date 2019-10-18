Looking for Alaska (Music from the Hulu Series) available everywhere now

The nostalgia-inducing repertoire includes much-loved tracks from Bloc Party , The Strokes , José González , Rilo Kiley , Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Modest Mouse , as well as newly recorded covers of the era's biggest hits by contemporary, up-and-coming artists Bailen , BEGINNERS , Fleurie , Kat Cunning , Mating Ritual, Miya Folick and Young Summer .

"Building this soundtrack with Alex Patsavas and Stephanie Savage has been one of the most fun and fulfilling parts of Looking for Alaska," says show creator and executive producer JOSH SCHWARTZ. "Hearing these songs again was like visiting with old friends -- and they only get better with time! We're also really grateful to the artists who performed original covers and brought their own unique take and creativity to these iconic songs."

"Looking for Alaska is such a beautiful, yet timeless coming-of-age story," adds music supervisor ALEXANDRA PATSAVAS. "The mix of songs in the show speaks to that timelessness by combining original artists from the era (The Strokes and Modest Mouse) with current versions of the era's best (Death Cab For Cutie ) by some of the most important new artists of 2019."

Streaming exclusively on Hulu now, Looking for Alaska is an 8-episode limited series based on the John Green novel of the same name. It centers around teenager Miles "Pudge" Halter (Charlie Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth) and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his close friends attempt to make sense of what they've been through.

The series stars Charlie Plummer, Kristine Froseth, Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton, and Jordan Connor. Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Timothy Simons (Veep) also star.

Created for television by Josh Schwartz, the series comes from Paramount Television and Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Fake Empire. Savage and Schwartz will serve as executive producers. Alongside Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, John Green, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Legion) directs the first episode.

LOOKING FOR ALASKA (MUSIC FROM THE HULU SERIES)

TRACKLISTING –

1. So Here We Are – Bloc Party

2. I Will Follow You Into The Dark – Miya Folick (Death Cab For Cutie cover)

3. Ask Me Anything – The Strokes

4. To Be Alone With You – Fleurie (Sufjan Stevens cover)

5. Crosses – José González

6. Orange Sky – Kat Cunning (Alexi Murdoch Cover)

7. Macarena – BEGINNERS (Los Del Rio Bayside Boys Remix Cover)

8. With Arms Outstretched – Rilo Kiley

9. Salvation – Bailen (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club cover)

10. The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth – Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

11. Take Me Out – Young Summer (Franz Ferdinand cover)

12. An Honest Mistake – Mating Ritual (feat. Lizzy Land) (The Bravery cover)

13. The World at Large – Modest Mouse

14. Looking for Alaska Score Suite – Siddhartha Khosla

Hulu is the leading premium streaming service offering live and on-demand TV and movies, with and without commercials, both in and outside the home. Launched in 2008, Hulu is the only service that gives viewers instant access to current shows from every major U.S. broadcast network; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals like Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning series The Handmaid's Tale, Emmy® Award-nominated series including The Looming Tower, The Act, Catch-22, Castle Rock, and Pen15 alongside hit series Marvel's Runaways, Ramy, Shrill and Oscar® and Emmy®-nominated documentary film Minding the Gap. The service also streams live news, entertainment and sports from 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks – available all in one place. Upcoming Hulu Originals include Little Fires Everywhere from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington and The Dropout based on the ABC News investigative podcast and starring Kate McKinnon.

Paramount Television is a leading studio, developing and financing a wide range of cutting-edge and entertaining television content across all media platforms for distribution worldwide. The studio's robust slate includes Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" (Amazon), "13 Reasons Why" (Netflix), "Maniac" (Netflix), "Berlin Station" (EPIX), "The Alienist" (TNT), "The Angel of Darkness" (TNT), "The Haunting of Hill House" (Netflix), "Catch-22" (Hulu), "First Wives Club" (BET), "Looking for Alaska" (Hulu), "Boomerang" (BET), "Dream Team" (BET), "Briarpatch" (USA) and "Home Before Dark" (Apple), among others. Paramount Television is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a subsidiary of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a global content company with premier television, film and digital entertainment brands.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/ .

