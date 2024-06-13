Looking for Alcohol-Free Options for a Clear-Headed Summer? MocktailQuest.com has you covered!

News provided by

Mocktail Quest

Jun 13, 2024, 06:32 ET

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As popular trends move away from alcohol consumption, more and more people are looking for delicious alcohol-free options to quench their thirst this summer without the booze!

Mocktail Quest is the search engine you've been waiting for. Easily find shops, bars, restaurants, events, and travel that include people who want a fun time without the alcohol!

Mocktail Quest helps you find alcohol-free options including:

  • Bars (Both 100% alcohol free and those with nice AF options)
  • Restaurants with alcohol-free beverages on the menu
  • Bottle shops with AF wines, beers, and spirits

Mocktail Quest also shares resources for those who eschew alcohol including:

  • Alcohol-free events
  • Alcohol-free travel providers
  • Sobriety resources

New listings are added daily. Add your favorite places to have them included!

Are you an alcohol-free influencer? Tag @mocktail.quest (or use collaborator setting) on Instagram as you discover your alcohol-free resources for the opportunity to have your reels featured on our page!

Visit Mocktail Quest here and enjoy your bright-eyed, alcohol-free summer!

CONTACT: [email protected] 

SOURCE Mocktail Quest

Also from this source

Sober-curious? This is the giveaway for you!

Sober-curious? This is the giveaway for you!

This summer, Mocktail Quest and AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine are giving away 10 free subscriptions to AFTER Magazine! Mocktail Quest is the new search ...
"Mocktail Quest Certification" Helps Restaurants Expand Their Offerings by Reaching Alcohol-Free Clientele

"Mocktail Quest Certification" Helps Restaurants Expand Their Offerings by Reaching Alcohol-Free Clientele

As the alcohol-free beverage industry continues its rapid growth trajectory—projected 8.2% compounded annual growth rate into 20271—consumers look to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics