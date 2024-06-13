Looking for Alcohol-Free Options for a Clear-Headed Summer? MocktailQuest.com has you covered!

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As popular trends move away from alcohol consumption, more and more people are looking for delicious alcohol-free options to quench their thirst this summer without the booze!

Mocktail Quest is the search engine you've been waiting for. Easily find shops, bars, restaurants, events, and travel that include people who want a fun time without the alcohol!

Mocktail Quest helps you find alcohol-free options including:

Bars (Both 100% alcohol free and those with nice AF options)

Restaurants with alcohol-free beverages on the menu

Bottle shops with AF wines, beers, and spirits

Mocktail Quest also shares resources for those who eschew alcohol including:

Alcohol-free events

Alcohol-free travel providers

Sobriety resources

New listings are added daily. Add your favorite places to have them included!

Are you an alcohol-free influencer? Tag @mocktail.quest (or use collaborator setting) on Instagram as you discover your alcohol-free resources for the opportunity to have your reels featured on our page!

Visit Mocktail Quest here and enjoy your bright-eyed, alcohol-free summer!

