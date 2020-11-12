Looking For An Extra Boost? Consider ArmourGenix®'s Hemp-Infused Energy Gels

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gels aren't just for hairstyling. They are on the fast track to becoming a fundamental way to support existing fitness plans. In most cases, these liquid-based supplements offer a quick boost of amino acids, carbs, electrolytes, and glucose to help gym-goers make gains and meet goals. Whether gels are consumed before, during, or physical exertion, many believe these energy supplements optimize gym time. CBIO Inc.'s fitness brand, ArmourGenix®, capitalizes on the growing popularity of exercise gels with their GelGenix product line.

ArmourGenix® is a recent addition to the ever-growing fitness supplement market, but they have proven themselves with high-quality products and a potent hemp-infused formula. The proprietary, full-spectrum hemp oil makes for an organic, non-psychoactive nutraceutical. It aids in promoting joint and muscle health as well as healthy stress management. The ArmourGenix®-branded CBD solution aims to to help athletes reach their full potential.

ArmourGenix®'s workout gels are no different. The GelGenix Energy Pack is a particularly promising way to maintain internal fuel and optimize muscle function during training sessions. GelGenix products contain Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabichromene (CBC), and cannabigerol (CBG. While most supplements with hemp extracts are associated with rest and relaxation, these phytocompounds foster disciplined and intensive workouts, providing a natural energy source that sustains the body between reps. Available in mango and blackberry flavors, GelGenix Energy Gels are organic, vegan, and come in 20mg pouches. Packs of twelve are available on ArmourGenix®'s website for $49.99.

Exercise gels like those under the GelGenix label are intended to work like energy bars. Yet, for most people, they are much easier to digest before and during workouts. Also, over time, the digestive tract can grow more accustomed to the consumption of liquid-based gels during workouts. Whenever they are consumed, GelGenix aims to keep athletes from hitting a proverbial wall. That said, GelGenix also provides options for all fitness occasions. With Sleep Gel, Immunity Gel, and Recovery Gel packs available on ArmourGenix.com, the GelGenix product line promises to be an industry leader in the expanding exercise gel market.

In order to be your best self, your body depends on balance through nutritional intake, physical fitness, and mental wellness. ArmourGenix®'s parent company, CBIO Brand Distribution International Inc., helps consumers pursue that balance, whether with work or relaxation. When it comes to making workouts count, don't count out the potential that GelGenix could add to your fitness routine. Let ArmourGenix® help you become your best self.

