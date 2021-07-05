Looking For Bengal Cats For Sale - The Best Priced Snow Bengal Kitten Breeders in Miami, Florida & Los Angeles, California - Exotic Cats For Your Home

MIAMI, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The owners of f1savannahkittens.com & bengalcatbreeder.com have made it their mission to produce the friendliest, healthiest and most beautiful exotic brown, snow, silver and white bengal kittens in America

THE ORIGIN OF THE BENGAL

Bengals are a domestic breed of cat obtained by crossing the wild Asian Leopard Cat, (Prionailurus bengalensis) with the domestic cat. Snow or white bengal cats are white coated bengals with black rosettes. Silver bengal cats have a silver coat with black rosettes.

Bengals were created to give the exotic look of the Asian Leopard Cat but without the size and the danger that can come with owning one.

When an Asian Leopard Cat is crossed with a domestic cat, the resulting offspring are known as first-generation, or F1. To be officially classified as a domestic Bengal cat, a Bengal must be at least four generations away from the original cross.

WHAT ABOUT THAT FIRST F1 CROSS?

The F1's have a reputation of being temperamental and unfriendly but this is not necessarily the case. Lots of handling as kittens means that they can grow up to be just as loving and docile as the later generations, depending somewhat on how much of the wild blood they inherit.

WHAT DO BENGALS LOOK LIKE?

Bengals are long, muscular cats. with sturdy bones. They are about the same size as a domestic cat, with a weight range of 10- 30 pounds (3-6 kilograms) and a height range of 13-16 inches, (33-40 centimeters). Their hind legs are slightly longer than their front legs which gives them a beautiful, powerful movement.

The coats and markings of the Bengals are spectacular. They look like little leopards with their distinctive spots. The clouded Bengal is particularly spectacular with its large spots, also known as rosettes, giving them very much the look of the enigmatic Clouded Leopard.

The coat colors are also beautiful. Snow, silver, mink, and brown, with variations on the coloring of each are all possible.

WHAT TYPE OF PERSONALITY DO BENGALS HAVE?

The Bengal may look like a wild cat but they can be as friendly and lovable as any domestic cat. They are full of life and can be quite people orientated. Bengals are playful, gregarious, and energetic cats with a generous dose of feline curiosity. They form strong bonds of love and loyalty with their families.

ARE BENGALS MORE INTELLIGENT THAN AVERAGE HOUSEHOLD CATS?

Bengals are as sharp as furry little tacks! They have a jungle survivor instinct that makes them super smart as well as having lightning reflexes. They are curious, highly active cats that are constantly on the move. They love playing fetch, playing chase, and are very quick at learning new tricks. They can even learn to turn light switches on and off, open doors, and flush toilets. Life is never boring when there is a Bengal in it.

Because of their wild ancestor's habit of eliminating in water to hide their scent, some Bengal even learn to use the toilet!

CAN BENGALS LEARN TO WALK ON A LEASH?

Yes, they can. They are easier to train to walk on a leash than your average house cat.

Start off with small steps, indoors.

HOW DOES OUR CATTERY RAISE OUR BENGAL KITTENS?

We shower all of our kittens with love and affection in our home before they are ready to go to their forever homes. We would love for you to visit our website to set up a consultation.

Smart, energetic, spectacular, and loving, having one of our Bengals in your life is something you will never regret.

