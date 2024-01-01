Looking for Help To Make Those New Year's Resolutions Stick? Try This From Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard

News provided by

Church of Scientology International

01 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

How likely are you to keep the resolutions you set for 2024? And is there something you can do to increase the odds of making these goals come true?

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey conducted by Forbeson average people hold to their resolutions for 3.74 months. Failures of past resolutions may make it harder to stick with new ones, but the European Community Research and Development Information Service cites a study that found regardless of past failures, a fresh start like New Year's helps people "relegate those missteps to a past chapter" and set new goals. Author, humanitarian, and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard provided important advice on this subject in The Code of Honor: "Never regret yesterday. Life is in you today and you make your tomorrow."

Continue Reading
Scientology Tools for Life: Targets and Goals Course
Scientology Tools for Life: Targets and Goals Course
Set your sights on what you want to accomplish, learn how to overcome obstacles, and achieve your goals.
Set your sights on what you want to accomplish, learn how to overcome obstacles, and achieve your goals.

But how do you put this into action? Is it just the intention? Mr. Hubbard also provided practical knowledge on how to translate this concept into something one can do. 

This New Year's, the Church of Scientology encourages anyone wishing to increase the odds of achieving their resolutions to visit their nearest Scientology Church or log onto the Scientology website and enroll in free courses called Scientology Tools for Life. Available in 19 languages, these contain simple technology to help people overcome barriers and opposition to accomplishing what they set out to do.

"I often have ideas about ways in which I could improve my life or the lives of the people around me, my family and friends," said one person who completed the Targets and Goals course. "However, often these ideas come and go without ever seeing fruition… when problems occur one can either deal with the problem and still continue toward one's overall objective, or adapt and reevaluate so the problem becomes small in relation to your end goal."

He found that the course gave him "an entirely different outlook on planning and made me realize I had a very idealistic and unreal outlook on how to achieve success. I thought that one day it would just work out and that that would be it. Now, while understanding that it will take hard work and determination to achieve success, I feel confident that this technology has given me a support system to which I can constantly refer… I now look to the future waiting for challenges to arise with the knowledge that these will not be negative things but opportunities to use good strategy and planning in order to achieve success."

Another who applied these tools to her business said the course helped her obtain and service new clients. "The course is helpful in that the practical drills teach you how to apply the tools. It is more than just theory. Applying the tools makes you extremely focused on the goals."

Another said he gained "the ability to think logically and get to the bottom of things. It allows me to look into, handle, and improve any situation in any area of my life."

These courses are made available free of charge in 19 languages through the Volunteer Ministers website and the Scientology website. 

Introductory videos on these and many other Scientology Tools for Life can be viewed on the Scientology Network, available at DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Other courses and addition assistance are available at all Scientology Churches

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

Also from this source

New Film Released in South Africa Honors the Country's Scientology Volunteer Ministers for Their Help

New Film Released in South Africa Honors the Country's Scientology Volunteer Ministers for Their Help

Government officials and community, religious and business leaders packed the auditorium at Castle Kyalami, continental headquarters of the Church of ...
We Wish You a Merry Christmas and a Drug-Free New Year

We Wish You a Merry Christmas and a Drug-Free New Year

To reach youth at a critical time of the year, with drug and alcohol use often spiking over the holidays, Drug-Free World volunteers of the province...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Religion

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.