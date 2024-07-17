Looking for Last Minute Fun Activities for the Kids this Summer? Look No Further than Santa Clara Artistic Swimming

Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Still Has Openings in its Swimming Lessons, Summer Camp, Try-It Days and Assessment Day Programs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer vacation is in full swing, and parents throughout the Santa Clara region are trying to keep their kids happily occupied during the dog days of summer.

As the coaching staff of the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club noted, parents are more than welcome to sign up their children for one or more of their programs.

The club is currently hosting four separate programs for swimmers of many ages and ability levels – and spots are still available in all of the programs:

Artistic Swimming Lessons: Boys and girls ages 6-12 are welcome to take part in the Artistic Swimming Lessons. The 45-minute classes are offered once a week for six consecutive weeks. Participants will progress through various artistic swimming skills, leading up to an end-of-session demonstration for family and friends. Interested parties can sign up at Artistic Swimming Lessons . Online registration will be available through Friday, July 19 .

Boys and girls ages 6-12 are welcome to take part in the Artistic Swimming Lessons. The 45-minute classes are offered once a week for six consecutive weeks. Participants will progress through various artistic swimming skills, leading up to an end-of-session demonstration for family and friends. Interested parties can sign up at . Online registration will be available through . Artistic Swimming Summer Camp: Boys and girls ages 6-12 are invited to be part of the Artistic Swimming Summer Camp, which starts on July 22 . The camp will explore the magical world of artistic swimming. The week-long camp includes an introduction of beginner artistic swimming skills, a review of the basic swimming strokes, flexibility training, dance, artistic exploration, and performance techniques. To learn more or sign up, visit Artistic Swimming Summer Camps .

Boys and girls ages 6-12 are invited to be part of the Artistic Swimming Summer Camp, which starts on . The camp will explore the magical world of artistic swimming. The week-long camp includes an introduction of beginner artistic swimming skills, a review of the basic swimming strokes, flexibility training, dance, artistic exploration, and performance techniques. To learn more or sign up, visit . "Try-It" Day: Kids who are interested in exploring the magical world of artistic swimming are welcome to register for a special Saturday 'Try-It' day on July 27 , and receive an introduction to the club's favorite sport by its professional staff. To learn more or to register, visit Try-It Day .

Kids who are interested in exploring the magical world of artistic swimming are welcome to register for a special Saturday 'Try-It' day on , and receive an introduction to the club's favorite sport by its professional staff. To learn more or to register, visit . Artistic Swimming Program Placement Assessment Day: The 2024 Artistic Swimming Assessment Day will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Del Mar High School in San Jose . Dedicated coaches will evaluate each child's skills and help guide them towards the perfect competitive program. To learn more or sign up for a 20-minute slot from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. , visit Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Program Assessment Day .

"Our coaches and staff create a fun and educational environment to help young boys and girls learn skills to become successful now and later in life. We look forward to introducing more kids to the beautiful sport of artistic swimming this summer," the founders said.

About the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club:

The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club has been producing world-class artistic swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is proud to have contributed to the development of artistic swimming worldwide. For more information, please visit https://santaclaraartisticswimming.org .

SOURCE Santa Clara Artistic Swimming