Looking for the Perfect Gift for Mom & Dad? ZVOX AV50s are the First Headphones Designed for People Over 50

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZVOX Audio , the pioneering speaker and hearing technology company, recently introduced the AV50 noise-cancelling headphones, the first headphones acoustically designed for people over the age of 50. As people age, so do their ears, and voices become harder to understand. While incremental hearing loss may be unnoticeable day-to-day, in aggregate many people over 50 find themselves cranking the volume on their TVs and mobile devices in order to discern voices.

The ZVOX AV50 is the World's First Noise-Cancelling Headphone Designed for People over 5050

ZVOX developed the AV50 noise cancelling headphones with these issues specifically in mind, using AccuVoice technology to bring dialogue to the forefront. ZVOX has helped thousands of customers with improved voice clarity in its soundbars and hearing aids. When in Noise Cancelling mode, the AV50s reduce distracting environmental sounds while providing a subtle boost to voices. Users hear every word clearly — even on old movies with poorly recorded soundtracks and shows with strong British accents.

Additionally, AV50s feature modern touches that users now require in their technology accessories. A microphone in the right ear cup allows for hands-free, wireless phone calls via Bluetooth. Users hear the caller, but not the surrounding crowd noise. Padded ear cups and a lightweight design mean the AV50s can be comfortably worn for hours. A slim carrying case protects while being easy to tuck and store.

Here are what some of our first customers are saying:

"I have been experiencing difficulty hearing our TV, and some voices had a muffled sound. Turning up the volume didn't help the problem. Now that I am using the AV50 Headphones all TV shows are clear as a bell. The price is unbelievable for such quality product." – Charles D.

"I have a moderate hearing loss and have spent thousands of dollars on hearing aids. These headphones provide clarity, and depth of sound, that the hearing aids do not. I can listen to the TV, at a volume determined by me, while my wife can select her own volume (note you need to have a TV with Bluetooth capability or buy a Bluetooth transmitter). An added bonus is that when making calls on my iPhone the headphones have a built-in mic so I do not have to hold the cell. Way to go, ZVOX." – David L.

Just in time for the holidays, ZVOX has announced a special holiday discount for its critically-acclaimed AV50 noise cancelling headphones: now just $119.99 each ($30 off) or $199.99 for a pair ($100 off) exclusively at Zvox.com. The AV50s are available in four colors: black, rose gold, red and blue.

About ZVOX

ZVOX, a pioneer in speaker and hearing aid technology, is recognized for introducing the first commercially successful sound bar in 2004, the first soundbase TV audio system in 2008, and the first speaker dedicated to dialogueueue clarity in 2016. The company has been committed to enhanced hearing solutions for over 16 years.

