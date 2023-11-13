Looking for Things to Do in Cape Canaveral? Start at the Yellow Brick Road!

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While Cape Canaveral has a well-established reputation for showing visitors the stars at the Kennedy Space Center, the city also has another option for stargazers, which can be found at the Wizard of Oz Museum. The museum opened in 2022 and has quickly grown from a bucket-list destination for Oz fans to an attraction for all ages, rising fast in online rankings on the Top 25 list of things to do in Cape Canaveral, and the Top Children's Museum in the U.S. on TripAdvisor, and number one in traveler rankings.

The Immersive experience view of the Emerald City at the Wizard of Oz Museum in Florida. Top attraction in Cocoa Beach area. The Museum is for all ages and the #1 Children's Museum in the Country by TripAdvisor. The Ruby Slippers on display at the Wizard of Oz Museum in Florida. Top attraction and the museum when taking a cruise from Port Canaveral.

Since its impressive grand opening, the Wizard of Oz Museum continues to find itself on "Things to Do" search results for Cape Canaveral, often at the top of suggested attractions. Much like the Space Center, the Wizard of Oz Museum is more than just a place to take pictures and buy a souvenir. The Wizard of Oz Museum offers an inside look at the original story of The Wizard of Oz—told through more than 2,000 artifacts that focus on the original novel from 1900—and the subsequent books that continued the story. There are also displays of props associated with the 1939 movie that starred a teenage Judy Garland who just wanted to find her way back home.

Among the collection of memorabilia are movie props such as an authentic Dorothy dress worn by Judy Garland, a spear carried by one of the Wicked Witch's guards, and a pair of ruby slippers that were previously on display at Disney World. As an additional treat for museum visitors, a contemporary technological marvel in a separate room offers an immersive experience that tells the story of Dorothy and her adventures in Oz. The large room features over 30 laser projectors that show 3D scenes projected from floor to ceiling. Also bringing The Wizard of Oz to life at the museum is classical music, which serves to complement visitor journeys through a tornado, Munchkin Land, the poppy field, and Emerald City.

The roadside attraction boasts one of the most impressive collections of Oz memorabilia in the country and continues to grow with every new acquisition. Admission to the Wizard of Oz Museum includes a guided tour of the Oz items on display, which exhibits a treasure trove of history and artifacts dating back as far as 1850. Museum visitors, who often arrive in costumes of their favorite characters, return home amazed with what they learn after spending an afternoon at the Wizard of Oz Museum. With many visitors vowing to keep the museum at the top of their "Things to Do" list, the museum continues to attract fans of all ages with every trip over the rainbow with Dorothy.

The Wizard of Oz Museum is located at 7099 North Atlantic Avenue in Cape Canaveral, and it's open every day of the week (Mon-Thurs: 9 am-5 pm; Fri., Sat., and Sun.: 8 am-6 pm). For more information about admission prices or any Oz-some special events, visit www.wizardofozflorida.com, or call (888) 949-6369.

