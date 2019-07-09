Looking for Unidentified Witness to a Horrific Fatal Car Accident in Rialto, California

RIALTO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release is being issued by Armando Zatarain Investigations. The firm is assisting in the investigation of the incident described below.

Jose Aparicio was killed in a tragic car accident in Rialto, California, on July 14, 2017.

There will be a press conference at 2:00 p.m. on July 14, 2019, exactly two years from the date of the fatal car accident. It will be located at 1186 N. Eucalyptus Ave., Rialto, CA 92376, which is the corner house at the intersection where the car accident occurred. Please come to the conference so we can get the story out about this tragedy, and hopefully find this witness, and any other witnesses that were at the accident scene. We will have a sketch of the unidentified witness that was done by a professional sketch artist at the conference as well as a couple of speeches, including one given by the deceased man's teenage son. Please help us get this story out to the public. For any questions, please contact Armando Zatarain at 949-383-0300. We thank everyone for their help in getting the word out.

For most people, Friday, July 14, 2017, was a regular day. It started out as a regular day for Jose Aparicio, his wife Sofia, and their sons, Jose Jr. and Moises. Every day started out the same for the Aparicio family. Jose Aparicio would send out a group text message to his wife and two sons telling them he loved them, and to have a good day. Every afternoon Jose would send out a group text message to his family that he would be home and see them soon.

Friday, July 14, 2017, began like every other day with a group text message from Jose to his wife and two sons. No one in the Aparicio family knew that would be the last group text message from Jose that they would ever receive. At 1:53 p.m., Jose Aparicio was on his way home from work, driving through the intersection of Baseline Rd. and Eucalyptus nearing the street where he lived. At that moment, a large semi truck struck his car, smashing directly into the driver side of Jose's 1999 Grey Chevy Silverado Truck, killing him instantly. No one would ever receive a group text message from Jose again.

Sofia Aparicio's sister happened to drive to the same intersection shortly after the collision that killed Jose. She drove directly to Jose's house and got his two sons and they all went to the scene of the accident. Jose Jr., only 17 years old would not let anyone look at his father's truck, so he was the only one in the family that saw his father's lifeless body slumped over in what was left of his truck. Jose Jr. called his mother, Sofia and told her that Jose had been in a car accident and was at the hospital so she had better come home. Jose Jr. did not want to tell her that her husband was already gone, there was no need for her to visit the scene, and better yet, there was no need for her to drive emotionally devastated, risking another accident. Emergency crews soon arrived at the scene and quickly began assessing the scene.

One year, 11 months and 24 days have now gone by since anyone in the Aparicio family has received a group text message from Jose. One year, 11 months and 24 days have now gone by since Sofia looked at her husband and told him she loved him. One year, 11 months and 24 days have now gone by since Jose Jr and Moises gave their father a hug. Despite their tragic loss, Jose Jr. graduated from high school last year but missed having his father there to tell him how proud he is. Moises will be starting high school this fall without his father there to give him encouragement and praise. Sofia continues on day-to-day, emotionally supporting her sons, and still coping with the loss of half of her heart.

The one thing that all three have yearned for from day one is closure. What happened that day, 1 year, 11 months, 24 days ago? Their thoughts will often stray to possible scenarios of what happened on that day, but few have yet to speak up and offer their account of the accident. According to statements, there is at least one eyewitness, a Caucasian man who was driving a white truck that never had a chance to give his statement. This man left the scene before emergency crews arrived; perhaps it was because of the shocking scene he had just witnessed. According to reports, a man who lived in a house at the corner of the street the accident occurred on ran over to the unidentified man to ask if he needed medical assistance, which the man politely declined stating that he was okay. That same concerned man then ran to the accident to see if he could help with anything before emergency crews arrived. By the time he walked back to where he had talked with the man in the white truck, he was gone. Without anyone to identify the man in the white truck, the memory and his account of exactly what happened was gone. Their chance at closure vanished without a trace.

Sofia, Jose Jr, and Moises Aparicio have been through more pain than most people can imagine. All they want is to know what happened on Friday, July 14, 2017, at 1:53 p.m. at the intersection of Baseline and Eucalyptus St.

Please help give this still grieving family the peace they so desperately deserve and need inside. If you or anyone you know witnessed the accident, please contact Mr. Rob Damone at 562-983-3130 or Mr. Armando Zatarain at 949-383-0300.

