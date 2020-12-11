LOOKING FOR YOUR AUTO SHOW FIX? SEE THE LATEST IN AUTOMOTIVE TRENDS HERE!

Managing Editor at Kelley Blue Book Micah Muzio shows off the newest cars on the market, shares what the latest car shopping trends are and explores how to find the right model for you as well as how to safely get one in your garage.

SNEAK PEEK OF THE LATEST MODELS AND TRENDS: Are you missing the thrill of strolling the floors of the convention center at your nearest major Auto Show? Looking to see what's trending in the automotive world? We've got the latest models and trends here for you to preview. Winter ready haulers are in this season! Family friendly vehicles are now coming in all shapes and sizes and are also loaded with comfort features and entertainment.

Are you missing the thrill of strolling the floors of the convention center at your nearest major Auto Show? Looking to see what's trending in the automotive world? We've got the latest models and trends here for you to preview. Winter ready haulers are in this season! Family friendly vehicles are now coming in all shapes and sizes and are also loaded with comfort features and entertainment. The all-new Acura 2022 MDX undergoes its most radical design transformation yet with a bold new exterior, sophisticated interior design, arsenal of new technologies and class-leading safety



Lincoln offers the ultimate in luxury and the Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid features Lincoln's most advanced hybrid technology, merging smooth, gliding power with effortless performance.

offers the ultimate in luxury and the Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid features most advanced hybrid technology, merging smooth, gliding power with effortless performance.

The new Bentley Bentayga -- the definitive luxury SUV, and the first car launched under Bentley's Beyond100 business plan. With more than 20,000 Bentaygas handcrafted since the car's launch – more than any of its competitors – the new Bentayga is set to build on an incredible success story to date. A new exterior design adopts the Bentley design DNA now prevalent across the entire model range, giving Bentley the freshest and most modern product family of any luxury car company. Introducing the very latest onboard technology and an even more cosseting cabin, the new model is significantly revised both inside and out.

LOOKING FOR YOUR LATEST CAR ONLINE: More than half of shoppers are still reluctant to visit dealers in person. 2 in 3 would like to do more of the buying process online compared to the last time they purchased a vehicle. Many dealers offer "touchless" retail experiences including special pickup & delivery services.

More than half of shoppers are still reluctant to visit dealers in person. 2 in 3 would like to do more of the buying process online compared to the last time they purchased a vehicle. Many dealers offer "touchless" retail experiences including special pickup & delivery services. TRANSACTIONS GOING COMPLETELY DIGITAL: Dealers anticipate that nearly half of all sales in 5 years will be completely digital. Franchises are keeping up by focusing on hiring staff with tech savvy skills in response for the increasing need for personal transportation and consumer desires to conduct transactions online.

For more automotive consumer trends, please visit kbb.com

SOURCE MultiVu