Looking for Your Next Whisky Adventure? Head to the Forthwest!

New portfolio of bold, modern whiskies from Hood River Distillers features the most delicious flavors the category has to offer.

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all whisky drinkers… are you controlled by the common… Blanketed by boredom…Overwhelmed by the ordinary? Hood River Distillers, invites you to shake off the constraints of the conventional and embrace a bold new direction for flavored and unflavored whiskies.

Forthwest Whisky Portfolio

"Whisky is often positioned as traditional and largely looking to the past," said David Ballew, President and CEO, Hood River Distillers (HRD). "Forthwest is a timely and powerful energy about moving forward, regardless of the direction. Particularly after the last several years, consumers are craving optimism, fun and an embrace of the fabulous. The Forthwest portfolio is made up of serious whiskies for light-hearted occasions, that bring unexpected big bold flavors."

The Forthwest® Whisky portfolio includes three flavored whiskies crafted using proprietary natural flavor blends – Shiny Apple, Giant Peach, Spice of Life; and one 5-Year-Old Blended Canadian Whisky. Unlike most flavored whiskies, the Forthwest Whisky flavored portfolio is bottled at 80 proof, as is the unflavored whisky. The launch of Forthwest Whisky comes as demand for flavored whiskeys hit an all-time high in 2023, according to Shanken News Daily.

"Everything about the portfolio – from the distinctive and fun product names to modern packaging and label design – was a deliberate decision to empower whisky drinkers with the freedom to be bold, shake off tradition and embrace the Forthwest," said Senior Brand Manager Korrie Dodge. "Even our tagline, 'Embrace a Flavorful Life,' is one we believe will resonate with a new group of spirits drinkers who are looking to pass on the conventional flavors and safe choices of yesterday and join us as we head Forthwest. Judging by the reaction at initial sampling events, we've nailed it!"

"While the whisky is an integral component, it's the unique and custom flavor blends that elevate Forthwest Whiskies," said HRD Head Distiller Caitlin Bartlemay. "These are not 'off the shelf' ingredients; but proprietary blends of natural flavors that combine with an exceptional three-year-old Canadian whisky to craft an exciting portfolio of flavored whiskies that will set a new standard for flavor and quality in whisky."

The Forthwest Whisky portfolio also includes a non-flavored expression. "When we started, our mission was to create the best tasting flavored whiskies available," added Dodge. "But we also realized that some people prefer the flavor of their whisky to be … whisky. We believe the finished product rivals even the most famous of Canadian whisky blends."

Dodge worked closely with a Canadian supplier to achieve the traditional smoothness expected from a premium Canadian whisky, while also providing notes of wheat and red fruit worthy of the Forthwest. The whisky was then brought to Hood River, Oregon, where it was finished with glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood, Oregon's highest mountain peak. The result is a delicious five-year-old blended Canadian whisky.

The Forthwest Whisky portfolio includes:

Forthwest Shiny Apple Whisky

Tasting Notes: A brilliant green apple nose is followed by the complexity of warm brown sugar, grapefruit, floral notes and vanilla on the palate. It's a juicy masterpiece of flavors.

ABV: 40%

SRP: $29.95 (700ml)

Forthwest Giant Peach Whisky

Tasting Notes: The scent of peach fruit nectar, burnt sugar, honey and hints of oak on the nose are followed by a burst of peach skin tang, a light citrus twist, vanilla and baking spices on the palate. It's music for your mouth.

ABV: 40%

SRP: $29.95 (700ml)

Forthwest Spice of Life Whisky

Tasting Notes: Orange peel and ginger on the nose followed by flavors of nutmeg, clove, cinnamon and butterscotch on the palate. A light, approachable spirit that always finishes with a soft touch. Classically Canadian whisky up front with a lively flavor parade throughout.

ABV: 40%

SRP: $29.95 (700ml)

Forthwest Whisky (Aged 5 Years)

Tasting Notes: Notes of vanilla, sarsaparilla and brown sugar mingle within a smooth approachable and optimistic whisky attitude. A forward-facing whisky blended to establish and confirm rumors of deliciousness.

ABV: 40%

SRP: $29.95 (700ml)

In keeping with the brand's fresh and forward-looking perspective, Forthwest is embracing environmentally responsible practices, including using a bottle made with 100% recycled glass. Additionally, Hood River Distillers and Forthwest Whisky are proud partners of The Freshwater Trust, a non-profit whose mission is to preserve and restore freshwater ecosystems, including rivers, streams and creeks across the West and beyond.

Forthwest Whisky is available in the Pacific Northwest with plans to be available nationally.

For more information about Hood River Distillers, visit hrdspirits.com.

