Looking to agtech solutions in a challenging U.S. ag climate

CHICAGO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the recent trade wars and extreme weather that have put a real strain on farmers in Illinois and throughout the Midwest, AgTech Nexus will address how to increase profit-per-acre in the current climate. Taking place here in the heart of the Midwest on July 22-23 at The Standard Club and Whiskey Acres, the conference brings together an international group of investors, agribusiness executives, agtech entrepreneurs and farmers for examinations of cutting-edge technologies guaranteed to redefine the ag sector.

After the wettest 12 months the U.S. has seen since recordkeeping began in 1895, violent storms persist across the Farm Belt, shaping the beginning of a planting season that is unprecedented, and seriously affecting not only the country's farms, but the country's wider agricultural economy. AgTech Nexus attendees will convene at this fifth annual event to discuss the current conditions and consider innovations that can build supply chain efficiencies, financial and ecological sustainability, and transparency in food production and delivery.

"We are seeing a stronger interest in collaboration among key players in the agtech sector," said Kate Westfall, chief operating officer at HighQuest Group, and event director of AgTech Nexus, which this year is co-hosted with the Illinois Soybean Association . "Over time, in hosting agriculture investment events worldwide, we have seen a maturation in the relationship between the investors, innovators, and the farmers, where joint efforts are bringing real results. Our role in supporting this community through events and media allows us to see impactful change in the sector, and we are very bullish about the future."

Fortunately, investors are bullish as well. The agtech sector is flourishing with deal flow and with capital, where 2018 saw more than $1.6 million invested, and median deal sizes rising to $10 million at the late stage, according to a collaborative report from PitchBook and Finistere Ventures .

AgTech Nexus attendees will have the opportunity to spend time on a working farm first-hand at Whiskey Acres, just west of Chicago. The Walter family has been farming here for generations, and will play host to conference-goers for technology demos and equipment exhibitions, early-stage company pitches, distillery tours, whiskey tastings and more.

Other agenda highlights for AgTech Nexus 2019 include:

Producer Perspectives - What Drives Farmer Adoption & Which Technologies Are Truly Disruptive On-Farm?

Advancing Livestock Production with Blockchain Technology

How Can We Drive Profit Per Acre in a Low Commodity Environment? A Look at Secondary Crops, Specialty Crops & Innovative Business Models

What's Next for Bio-Based Packaging, and How Can the Food & Farming Industries Collaborate?

Addressing the Farm Labor Crisis - Innovations in Robotics, AI & Machine Learning

Learn more or register at www.agtechnexus.com .

AgTech Nexus, a brand of HighQuest Group , is an offshoot of Global AgInvesting (GAI), the world's most well-attended agriculture investment conference series and leading resource for events, research and insight into the global agricultural sector. AgTech Nexus attendees are immersed in the innovations and investment opportunities changing the trajectory of the global food system. www.agtechnexus.com, @agtechnexus .

