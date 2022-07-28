LookinLA Partners with Clearco

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LookinLA is a full-service data-driven marketing agency comprised of B2C, strategy and content development experts to help businesses become industry leaders and go-to authorities. The firm announced Monday its new partnership with Clearco.

"We've partnered with Clearco to provide our clients with powerful financial tools to expand their business," said LookinLA CEO Ali Payani. "Clearco allows us to provide personalized growth insights to ensure that funds are being well-utilized to market competitively. Our partnership is a great development."

Clearco is on a mission to make data-driven, bias-free investing the standard for e-commerce Founders.

Clearco is the largest e-commerce investor and is a funding platform built by founders, for founders. Clearco has funded more than 7,000 businesses across three continents and has invested over $3 billion.

Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders.

"We are proud to partner with LookinLA and we are looking forward to the partnership yielding LookinLA's clients powerful results," said Romanow. "Innovation is changing the way companies gain access to capital, we are at the forefront of a new future of opportunity and prosperity."

Tech Titan, Romanow is the youngest ever entrepreneur to join CBC's hit show Dragons' Den. She previously co-founded e-commerce platforms SnapSaves (acquired by Groupon) and Buytopia. Michele is ranked in WXN's "100 Most Powerful in Canada" and listed as the only Canadian on Forbes' "Millennial on a Mission" list. She is a director on the board of Vail Resorts, Freshii, SHAD, Smith School of Business and League of Innovators.

Clearco is on a mission to democratize the way founders access capital. The company has invested in companies that struggled to gain access to the capital they needed to grow.

"Clearco is a game changer. You don't need to put up your house, drown in credit cards or give up a piece of your baby to fund ads and inventory," said Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia, five-time NYT bestselling author and co-founder of Empathy Wines.

Clearco makes it clear that there is no equity, no hidden feeds, no interest, and no personal guarantee. The non-dilutive financing with no personal guarantee means that businesses can make money by selling their products, not their homes.

Clearco's services include the ability to join the partner matchmaking program. The program identifies growth opportunities based on sales and marketing data and then matches businesses with the most compatible partners in the Clearco ecosystem.

The benchmark and insights tools provided by Clearco guarantee that clients will always be aware of the health of their businesses.

"Technology, automation and AI are making it so data don't just swirl around in some virtual vortex, but are actually utilized to inform decision-making and create value," added Payani. "You can know in real-time what is happening with your business and better strategize. The future of business is here."

