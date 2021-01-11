LookinLA Strengthens its Client Base, Expands Services and Team in 2020 Amid COVID-19

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LookinLA , one of the fastest growing marketing agencies in Los Angeles, today announced it achieved over 300% growth and retained 100% of their client base in 2020, with a multi-industry client roster in manufacturing, consumer services and goods, medical, skincare, and software.

In a year marked by myriad challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across the country have significantly readjusted their digital marketing practices strategies. A rise in stay-at-home orders in the U.S. has led to a shift in consumer behaviour presenting both challenges and unique opportunities for businesses to reach their consumers.

"It's been a challenging year for many businesses and I am proud of what LookinLA has accomplished as it's not easy," says Ali Payani, LookinLA, Co-Founder & CEO. "We have been able to create a comprehensive digital marketing strategy tailored to each of our clients allowing us the flexibility to help our client's grow despite a volatile market."

Key offerings in 2020 included, marketing strategy and planning with data-driven approaches that cover Competitive Analysis , Gap analysis, Industry insights, marketing funnel and content development with execution timeline and action plan that covers a year for a company. For many clients, the chance in content strategy increased the lead generation by 350% and reduced the cost per lead by 50%.

In addition, the company more than doubled its full-time staff across its marketing/public relations, business development, and social strategy teams, offering a cost-effective full service for those clients that lack an in-house team.

Plans for 2021, include the expansion of the company's services and executions for b2c and b2b companies and the introduction of the Elotive framework, which offers strategy and planning for b2b companies who are looking to transform their marketing and align their sales and marketing activities to the ever changing environment to a wider range of clients throughout various industries. In addition, LookinLA is now a Forrester client with access to its research and insights in order to help us to have deeper insights on our clients' needs and market research. Our goal is to empower businesses and technology leaders with the confidence to put bold ideas into action in order to succeed in today's world of unprecedented change.

LookinLA is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Los Angeles. Using a data-driven approach, the team works with all industries and oversees every step of the marketing plan, from execution to optimization. LookinLA has been named a top digital marketing agency in Los Angeles by Clutch, Design Rush, Upcity, and Expertise. For more info please visit www.lookinla.com .

