Lookout Acquires CipherCloud to Deliver Security from Endpoint to Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc., a leading cybersecurity company, today announced it has acquired CipherCloud, a leading cloud-native security company that operates in the emerging Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market. By combining the Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security with the CipherCloud SASE technologies, Lookout is in a unique position to deliver the industry's first end-to-end platform that secures an organization's entire data path from endpoint to cloud.

CipherCloud solutions span several developing SASE categories, including Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP). Together these solutions deliver comprehensive visibility, data security, threat protection, and compliance for cloud-based applications. Many of the world's largest global enterprises and government institutions protect and secure their cloud information with CipherCloud.

The need for an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security solution is accelerated by the proliferation of remote users, the adoption of cloud applications, data transitioning out of the corporate data center into the cloud, and more network traffic flowing to public cloud services. To tackle the security challenges posed by these unstoppable trends, businesses need a unified platform that can track activity and enforce policies across the entire data path – from the endpoint device to cloud-based applications. With the signals and control points needed to stop zero-day attacks scattered across the entire end-to-end path, only a fully integrated solution can close the gaps created by multiple point products sourced from separate security vendors.

Gartner forecasts that over the next five years, the SASE market will grow at a CAGR of 42%, reaching almost $11 billion by 2024.1 With the acquisition of CipherCloud, Lookout is squarely aligned with the shift to cloud infrastructure and is in a unique position to deliver differentiated value to its customers.

The integration of CipherCloud and Lookout technologies will remove friction, increase usability and convenience, enable user freedom and reduce operational costs when compared to a collection of siloed point products. The integrated Lookout platform will empower a growing number of businesses to securely deliver mission-critical applications to users anywhere they want to work.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the CipherCloud team to Lookout. Our two organizations share a common passion for accelerating cloud adoption with cloud-native solutions that secure mission-critical data," said Jim Dolce, CEO, Lookout. "Joining forces with CipherCloud is the next phase of our enterprise market expansion, extending our reach from the endpoint into the cloud where the applications and data reside. Through this combination, we will deliver endpoint-to-cloud security by tying together elements of our individual solutions into a single cloud-delivered offering."

"As a pioneer of the Cloud Access Security Broker market, CipherCloud has enabled organizations around the world to achieve their digital transformation," said Pravin Kothari, Founder and CEO, CipherCloud. "Today, we take the exciting next step on the road to SASE by integrating our strengths with those of Lookout to deliver endpoint-to-cloud security for the modern workforce."

The acquisition broadens the Lookout product portfolio as well as its community of customers and partners including carrier, cloud, channel, distributor and managed security service providers (MSSP). CipherCloud Founder and CEO Pravin Kothari will join Lookout as EVP, Product and Strategy, SASE. As a part of the transaction, CipherCloud will operate under Lookout brand and leadership. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

