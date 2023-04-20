Lookout Appoints Nicholas Warner to its Board of Directors

Company adds seasoned security executive and innovative visionary as part of strategic growth plans

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc., the endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Warner to its board of directors. Following the appointment of Mr. Warner Lookout's board will comprise eight members including the Company's CEO, Jim Dolce, who serves as chairman. The new appointment reflects Lookout's focus on continued growth in the enterprise endpoint and cloud security market and its strategic plan for long-term success.

Warner brings more than 20 years of experience in the security industry to Lookout. He is a seasoned executive with a track record and reputation for scaling hyper-growth companies and building world-class teams. Currently Warner is an advisor to cybersecurity platform company SentinelOne. Before taking on this advisory role, Warner spent over five years in several leadership roles at SentinelOne where he last served as president of Security, and previously as chief operating officer where he was instrumental in the company's successful IPO in 2021. Prior to SentinelOne, Warner served as the senior vice president of Global Sales at Cylance where he designed and built the global sales organization and was responsible for driving the company's initial growth and market leadership. His experience also includes senior sales roles at McAfee and Forcepoint.

"I am excited to be part of the Lookout board to contribute my deep security expertise as the business continues to scale and innovate to address the most challenging security issues facing IT and security leaders today," said Warner. "The most active endpoint in the world is mobile, and Lookout is well positioned to drive this market opportunity with its comprehensive mobile endpoint to cloud security solutions for organizations of all sizes."

"Nick is the consummate business leader, who brings a breadth and depth of security experience to the board as we continue to execute against our plan for expansion in our solutions portfolio and drive growth in revenue and profitability," said Dolce. "With the Lookout Cloud Security Platform we are uniquely positioned to capture the market for delivering zero trust security by reducing risk, protecting data and allowing it to move freely and securely."

About Lookout

Lookout, Inc. is the endpoint-to-cloud security company purpose-built for the intersection of enterprise and personal data. We safeguard data across devices, apps, networks and clouds through our unified, cloud-native security platform — a solution that's as fluid and flexible as the modern digital world. By giving organizations and individuals greater control over their data, we enable them to unleash its value and thrive. Lookout is trusted by enterprises of all sizes, government agencies and millions of consumers to protect sensitive data, enabling them to live, work and connect — freely and safely. To learn more about the Lookout Cloud Security Platform, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on our blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.

