Lookout Chosen as 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc ., the leader in mobile security, has been honored as a winner of the 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America award. In its 25th year, the award program recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies, chosen from thousands of entrants. Industry experts, insiders and journalists judged contenders on a wide variety of criteria, including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration, ultimately selecting applicants best poised to move their industries forward through their leadership and innovation.

With more than two decades of experience evaluating the world's startups and tech companies, Red Herring's editors can see through industry hype and pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's history.

"2020's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience."

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Lookout embodies the drive, skill, and passion on which tech thrives. Lookout should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

"Mobile security has always been at the core of what we do," said Jim Dolce, Lookout CEO. "Now more than ever, these devices are at the intersection of our personal and professional lives. We're proud to be recognized by Red Herring for being at the forefront of innovation in this area, and are excited to lead the future of mobile endpoint security."

Winners will present at the 2021 Red Herring Top 100 Global event, which will encompass the best-in-show from Europe, North America, and Asia.

For more information, please visit https://www.lookout.com/ .

About Lookout

Lookout is the leader in mobile security, protecting the device at the intersection of the personal you and the professional you. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobile devices are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, enterprises, government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

