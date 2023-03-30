Lookout Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc ., the endpoint to cloud security company, today announced that it has been recognized by CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. The 5-star rating is achieved by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

The Lookout channel partner program is uniquely positioned to tackle the evolved security challenges of the modern threat landscape, including the proliferation of hybrid work. Lookout partners benefit from the Lookout Cloud Security Platform , which converges security service edge (SSE) and endpoint security to protect users and data wherever they reside. It continuously monitors the risk posture of users and devices to provide dynamic and granular zero trust access based on the sensitivity level of apps and data, enabling organizations to protect its workers, their devices, applications and data from unauthorized access as well as from modern day internet based threats. The platform provides customers the ability to leverage the threat intelligence from mobile endpoints to make more informed decisions for cloud security services. The Lookout 5-star rating in the CRN 2023 Partner Program Guide comes from this technical excellence and leadership, combined with the Lookout dedication to partner success.

The annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

"We're proud to accept this honor for the second consecutive year," said Eva-Maria Elya, vice president, channel and MSSP, Lookout. "It validates our dedication to building the best possible ecosystem for our partners to thrive. As we look ahead to the rest of 2023, we're eager to continue to build and provide value for our partners so that we can enjoy further shared success."

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

Lookout was selected for a 5-star rating based on its extensive support available to partners as well as comprehensive incentive programs, training, certifications, access to technical staff, dedicated channel account managers and sponsors, field leadership support and more.

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

For more information about the Lookout channel partner program, visit: https://www.lookout.com/partners .

About Lookout

Lookout, Inc. is the endpoint to cloud security company purpose-built for the intersection of enterprise and personal data. We safeguard data across devices, apps, networks and clouds through our unified, cloud-native security platform — a solution that's as fluid and flexible as the modern digital world. By giving organizations and individuals greater control over their data, we enable them to unleash its value and thrive. Lookout is trusted by enterprises of all sizes, government agencies and millions of consumers to protect sensitive data, enabling them to live, work and connect — freely and safely. To learn more about the Lookout Security Platform, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on our blog , LinkedIn and Twitter .

