Lookout Launches Mobile Endpoint Detection and Response for MSSPs to Close the Mobile Security Gap for Customers

Lookout enables MSSPs to identify risk, ensure compliance, safeguard sensitive information and reduce policy administration time by 80%

BOSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , the endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced the availability of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security, the industry's most advanced mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering for managed security service providers (MSSPs). This solution enables MSSPs to deliver a complete turn-key program for identifying risk, protecting sensitive data and securing their customers' mobile devices. With Lookout's Mobile EDR, MSSPs can help organizations reduce the risk of a data breach through mobile phishing, ransomware and exploitation of device and app vulnerabilities.

While businesses are adapting to the "new normal" of remote working and continuing to invest in mobile devices, many are still struggling with keeping up with mobile security. According to industry data, less than half of SMBs specifically have any form of mobile security in place1 – as a result mobile threats are on the rise year over year. In Lookout's recent Global State of Mobile Phishing report, 2022 marked the highest percentage of mobile phishing encounter rates ever, with an average of more than 30% of personal and enterprise users exposed to these attacks every quarter. Lookout also found that users on all devices – whether personal or work provided – are tapping more on mobile phishing links in comparison to just two years ago2.

A Turn-Key Program to Close Security Gaps and Manage Mobile Risk

Lookout's Mobile EDR program for MSSPs allows them to address these mobile security challenges head on – by partnering with Lookout, MSSPs have access to the Lookout mobile dataset of security telemetry, which is built on graph-based machine intelligence that analyzes data globally from more than 210 million devices, 175 million apps and ingests four million web URLs daily. In addition, Lookout's comprehensive Mobile EDR solution enables MSSPs to detect and block mobile phishing attempts; detect unauthorized camera and mic access through surveillanceware; detect and prevent credential theft and data exfiltration; detect device compromise; check all apps for risky behavior; and detect app and OS vulnerabilities. Lookout also helps MSSPs reduce resource constraints by decreasing their policy administration time by 80%. Other operational benefits for MSSPs include a 95% user self remediation rate and optimized battery consumption leading to less support tickets as well as built-in multi-tenancy for easier management.

"As the threat landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated, businesses of all sizes must evolve their security strategy to keep up with and proactively address these threats, yet many do not have the security tools or skill sets in place to tackle this on their own," said Eva-Maria Elya, vice president, MSSP Sales at Lookout. "The MSSP ecosystem becomes a natural partner for them to turn to for help in managing their security posture, including identifying risk, ensuring compliance and safeguarding sensitive data across their device landscape. By extending our channel partner program to MSSPs, we help ensure these customers have access to the best security solutions delivered through the leading MSSP organizations."

The Lookout Mobile EDR program for MSSPs is available today. For more information on how Lookout supports SMB customers and MSSPs, click here .

About Lookout

Lookout, Inc. is the endpoint-to-cloud security company purpose-built for the intersection of enterprise and personal data. We safeguard data across devices, apps, networks and clouds through our unified, cloud-native security platform — a solution that's as fluid and flexible as the modern digital world. By giving organizations and individuals greater control over their data, we enable them to unleash its value and thrive. Lookout is trusted by enterprises of all sizes, government agencies and millions of consumers to protect sensitive data, enabling them to live, work and connect — freely and safely. To learn more about the Lookout Cloud Security Platform, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on our blog , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact Lookout PR: [email protected]

© 2023 Lookout, Inc. LOOKOUT®, the Lookout Shield Design®, LOOKOUT with Shield Design®, and SIGNAL FLARE® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States and other countries. DAY OF SHECURITY®, LOOKOUT MOBILE SECURITY®, and POWERED BY LOOKOUT® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States. Lookout, Inc. maintains common law trademark rights in EVERYTHING IS OK, PROTECTED BY LOOKOUT, CIPHERCLOUD, SCREAM, the 4 Bar Shield Design, and the Lookout multi-color/multi-shaded Wingspan design.

1 Analysys Mason Limited, 2022.

2 Lookout Global State of Mobile Phishing Report, 2022.

SOURCE Lookout