Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is StateRAMP Authorized

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced that its Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security solution is now StateRAMP Authorized. The Lookout solution has met 325 security controls required to handle sensitive, unclassified data and safeguard critical government systems. It provides state and local agencies with visibility into their entire fleet of iOS, Android and ChromeOS endpoints, enabling them to protect agency data by detecting and responding to phishing, app, device and network threats in real time. Lookout is the leading supplier of mobile endpoint security to the public sector and is the first mobile security provider to be StateRAMP Authorized. Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security was also FedRAMP Authorized in April 2020.

StateRAMP is a nonprofit formed by leaders from state and local governments, industry experts and private businesses that provides a standard for government organizations to manage third-party supplier cybersecurity risks. These security standards are based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53 , a widely accepted catalog of security and privacy controls for information systems and organizations.

Fueled by the global pandemic and shift to mass telework, attackers are aggressively attempting to breach agency networks. A recent SolarWinds and Market Connections survey of 400 decision-makers from federal, state and local agencies and the education sectors found 74% of respondents considered endpoint security software an important tool in mitigating risk to an organization. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) M-22-01 requires that federal agencies include mobile devices in their strategies for endpoint detection and response, continuous monitoring and proactive threat hunting, which sets a positive standard for state and local government organizations to follow.

"In the current environment of remote work and digital transformation of government services, state and local organizations are operating with an increasing number of mobile devices that are expanding their cyber attack surface," said Tony D'Angelo, vice president, U.S. public sector, Lookout. "These organizations need tools that can detect and respond to threats on iOS, Android and ChromeOS devices to secure data accessed from anywhere."

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is powered by the Lookout Security Graph, which analyzes telemetry data from more than 200 million devices and 150 million applications, and continuously ingests and analyzes millions of URLs every day. By using machine intelligence, Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security enables state and local government organizations to detect and respond to phishing, application, device and network threats in a manner that respects user privacy. The use of machine intelligence enables Lookout to automatically detect and respond to threats that may have never been seen before.

The company's inclusion on the StateRAMP AVL follows its FedRAMP Joint Advisory Board (JAB) Provisional Authorization to Operate , received for Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security in May 2020 and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) in February 2022. StateRAMP's compliance verification is modeled after FedRAMP and requires an independent third-party audit delivered to the StateRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) for review.

