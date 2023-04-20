Lookout Recognized Amongst Highest Three Scoring Vendors Across All Use Cases in 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge Report

The Lookout Cloud Security Platform ensures that data is protected regardless of device, user or location

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , the endpoint- to-cloud security company, today announced it scored among the highest three vendors in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge (SSE)1 report in each of the four Use Cases . Gartner defines SSE as a platform that secures access to the web, cloud services and private applications regardless of the user location, device or where those applications are hosted.

The Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE – an essential companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for SSE2 in which Lookout was named a Visionary for the second year in a row – is a comparative analysis that scores products or services against a set of critical differentiators that every business needs, as identified by Gartner. Evaluated by Gartner, Lookout placed among the highest three vendors in all four Use Cases for its Cloud Security Platform as identified in the Critical Capabilities report, including Secure Web and Cloud Usage, Detect and Mitigate Threats, Connect and Secure Remote Workers, and Identify and Protect Sensitive Information.

An SSE platform offers immediate opportunities to reduce complexity, costs and the number of security vendors an organization needs to manage. According to Gartner, "By 2026, 85% of organizations seeking to procure cloud access security broker, secure web gateway, or zero trust network access offerings will obtain these from a converged solution."3

The Lookout Cloud Security Platform – the Company's SSE solution – converges SSE and endpoint security to protect users and data wherever they reside. It continuously monitors the risk posture of users and devices to provide dynamic and granular zero trust access based on the sensitivity level of apps and data, enabling organizations to protect its workers, their devices, applications and data from unauthorized access as well as from modern day internet-based threats. The platform also provides customers the ability to leverage the threat intelligence from mobile endpoints to make more informed decisions for cloud security services. Its services include Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security , Lookout Secure Private Access , Lookout Secure Internet Access , and Lookout Secure Cloud Access .

As organizations continue to enable their employees to work remotely, either 100% of the time or in a hybrid model, the use of mobile devices to access corporate applications, regardless of user or location, is on the rise. Workers based outside of the traditional perimeter of the data center who are accessing apps that are in the cloud, and using devices not managed by corporate IT, accelerates the need for a security solution designed for the flexible workforce that "follows" and protects corporate data wherever it flows or resides.

"With the majority of workers fully remote or working in a hybrid environment, organizations need full visibility and control over how their employees use and share sensitive corporate data. Lookout is the only cloud-native unified security platform that holistically addresses both endpoint and cloud security, protecting data wherever it is stored – whether on the end user device or stored in a corporate application – and wherever it moves including across networks, clouds, apps and user devices," said Jim Dolce, CEO, Lookout. "We are pleased to be recognized for the second year in a row amongst the highest three scoring vendors across all four Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities report."

About Lookout

Lookout, Inc. is the endpoint-to-cloud security company purpose-built for the intersection of enterprise and personal data. We safeguard data across devices, apps, networks and clouds through our unified, cloud-native security platform — a solution that's as fluid and flexible as the modern digital world. By giving organizations and individuals greater control over their data, we enable them to unleash its value and thrive. Lookout is trusted by enterprises of all sizes, government agencies and millions of consumers to protect sensitive data, enabling them to live, work and connect — freely and safely. To learn more about the Lookout Cloud Security Platform, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on our blog , LinkedIn and Twitter .

