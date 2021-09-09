Lookout Recognized in Eleven Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced it has been identified as a sample vendor in the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) categories across multiple 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle reports.

Gartner identifies CASB as a "Transformational" technology in its Hype Cycle reports. The firm recommends users "Aim to move to a single provider for CASB, SWG and ZTNA as these services are on strong convergence paths." According to Gartner, "CASBs are critical for organizations to secure usage of business-critical cloud services. The four key areas — visibility, compliance, data security and threat protection — are the primary value propositions for the usage of CASBs."

According to Gartner, "MTD is emerging as a component that enables implementation of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for iOS and Android devices. MTD can provide an assessment of a device to a ZTNA trust broker, which can decide whether to allow access to a specific enterprise application. MTD can enable ZTNA on unmanaged iOS and Android devices, making it suitable for BYOD and work-from-home scenarios."

Lookout is recognized in the following eleven Hype Cycle reports:

Hype Cycle for Cloud Security, 2021 (CASB) [1]

Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2021 (CASB) [2]

Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2021 (CASB) [3]

Hype Cycle for Cyber and IT Risk Management, 2021 (CASB) [4]

Hype Cycle for Midsize Enterprises, 2021 (CASB) [5]

Hype Cycle for Cloud Computing, 2021 (CASB) [6]

Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and Operations, 2021 (CASB and Mobile

Threat Defense) [7]

Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2021 (CASB and Mobile Threat Defense) [8]

Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2021 (CASB, Device Endpoint Security for Frontline Workers and Mobile Threat Defense) [9]

Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2021 (Device Endpoint Security for Frontline Workers) [10]

Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2021 (Mobile Application Security Testing)[11]

The Lookout Security Platform integrates CASB, ZTNA, MTD and Phishing and Content Protection (PCP) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) capabilities. Lookout believes inclusion in these eleven Gartner reports accelerates the momentum it has gained by empowering its customers with the industry's first end-to-end platform that can secure their organization's entire data path from endpoint to cloud.

"An integrated endpoint-to-cloud security solution has become an imperative due to the proliferation of remote users, the adoption of cloud applications, data transitioning to the cloud, and more network traffic flowing to public cloud services," said Jim Dolce, CEO of Lookout. "To address the security challenges posed by these unstoppable trends, businesses need an integrated platform that can enforce consistent policies across the entire data path — from the endpoint device to cloud-based applications."

Gartner also reports, "End-user organizations need to secure use of business-critical, cloud-delivered applications and infrastructure; secure general internet to prevent threats to users, regardless of their location; and improve access to existing services while taking advantage of zero trust concepts. Today, CASB is converging with SWG and ZTNA to deliver this "three-legged stool" concept to support all these use cases."

Click here for a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant CASB 2020 report in which Lookout was named a visionary.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Lookout and its community of carrier partners.

and its community of partners. Sign up for a free trial of Lookout .

of . Follow the Lookout blog and join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter .

and join the conversation on and . Subscribe to the Lookout Endpoint Enigma podcast.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lookout

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Contact Lookout PR: [email protected]

[1] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Cloud Security", Tom Croll , Jay Heiser July 27, 2021.

[2] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Data Security", Brian Lowans , July 27, 2021.

[3] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Security Operations", Pete Shoard , Shilpi Handa , July 23, 2021.

[4]Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Cyber and IT Risk Management", Jie Zhang , Deepti Gopal , Claude Mandy , July 19, 2021.

[5] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Midsize Enterprises", Mike Cisek , Paul Furtado , Nikhil Sood , July 19, 2021.

[6]Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Cloud Computing", David Smith , Ed Anderson , July 14, 2021.

[7]Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and Operations", Autumn Stanish , Stuart Downes , July 22, 2021.

[8] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Privacy", Bart Willemsen , July 13, 2021.

[9] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security", Chris Silva , August 11, 2021.

[10] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies", Leif-Olof Wallin , July 6, 2021.

[11] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Application Security", Joerg Fritsch , July 12, 2021.

SOURCE Lookout

Related Links

http://www.lookout.com

