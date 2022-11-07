Lookout Recognized in Nine Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc ., the endpoint to cloud security company, today announced it has been identified as a sample vendor in the Security Service Edge (SSE), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) categories across multiple 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports.

Gartner identifies SSE as a "Transformational" technology in its Hype Cycle reports, and one that "allows the organization to support the 'anywhere,' 'anytime' workers using a cloud-centric approach for the enforcement of security policy when they access the web, cloud services and private applications." The firm recommends users "Consolidate vendors, and cut complexity and costs as contracts renew for SWGs, CASBs and VPNs (replacing with a ZTNA approach)."

Lookout is recognized in the following Hype Cycle reports:

Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security, 2022 (SSE and CASB) 1

Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2022 (SSE and Mobile Application Security Testing) 2

Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and Operations, 2022 (CASB and Mobile Threat Defense) 3

Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2022 (CASB and Cloud Data Protection Gateways) 4

Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2022 (CASB, Cloud Data Protection Gateways, Mobile Threat Defense) 5

Hype Cycle for Cloud Computing, 2022 (CASB) 6

Hype Cycle for Midsize Enterprise 2022 (CASB) 7

Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022 (CASB) 8

Hype Cycle for Cyber Risk Management, 2022 (CASB)9

The Lookout Cloud Security Platform , the company's endpoint to cloud security solution, safeguards an organization's data, identifies and mitigates threats, and facilitates secure access to the web, private apps, and cloud services (SaaS) deployed in a multi-cloud environment. It combines CASB, zero trust network access (ZTNA), and secure web gateway (SWG) natively in a single platform, significantly reducing the complexity, costs, number of security vendors and point solutions an IT department has to manage. The platform detects malicious content and classifies sensitive data while monitoring the risk level of endpoints on the network. Lookout has consolidated data security, access control, threat protection, security monitoring and acceptable use control functionality into a single strategy, allowing organizations to modify access and protect data using advanced data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities to encrypt and restrict data sharing in real-time so only authorized users have access. It also delivers automated assessments of all cloud apps and infrastructure to ensure proper configuration.

Earlier this year, Gartner released its 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SSE [10] in which Lookout was named a Visionary. The Company also announced it scored among the top three solutions in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE in each of the four use cases.

"Protecting data has become a challenge as it moves wherever it is needed—across managed and unmanaged networks, devices and software. And with everything interconnected, there are countless more ways for attackers to compromise your infrastructure," said Jim Dolce , CEO of Lookout. "Security should provide businesses greater control over their data, whether at rest or in motion, across networks, clouds, applications and devices. The Lookout Security Platform is an integrated cloud security solution that can securely connect workers to any application hosted on private or public networks without sacrificing performance, user experience or compromising security."

