Lookout to Provide SDK for Dark Web Monitoring to NTT DOCOMO's Anshin Security (Privacy) Service

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced that the Lookout Security Software Development Kit (SDK) for Dark Web Monitoring has been adopted by the "Anshin Security (Privacy)" service offered by NTT DOCOMO, Inc., the leading mobile phone operator in Japan.

With the shift to 5G and higher functionality of mobile lines, smartphones have become an indispensable platform for daily life, and personal information is becoming more and more important. On the other hand, illegally obtained personal and confidential information is being bought and sold on the dark web, and the number of cases in which it is misused by cyber attackers and criminal organizations are increasing. It is extremely difficult to detect personal information leakage on the dark web, which cannot be accessed by ordinary methods.

Lookout constantly monitors the sale of personal information on the internet, including the dark web. With DOCOMO's addition of the Lookout Security SDK for Dark Web Monitoring, any time an Anshin Security (Privacy) user's personal information is detected they will be notified. As a result, the user can view what specific personal data is on the dark web and related domains within the Anshin Security (Privacy) app.

Mr. Firas Azmeh, General Manager, Consumer & Carrier Business, Lookout stated, "We've had a strong relationship with DOCOMO to help secure its customers' mobile data for several years, and today we're pleased to extend this successful partnership. With the addition of the Lookout Security SDK for Dark Web Monitoring to the DOCOMO Anshin Security (Privacy) app, DOCOMO can alert them about potential leaks which could compromise their privacy and put them at higher risk of identity theft."

