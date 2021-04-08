Lookout Unveils New Global Channel Program to Meet the Growing Demand for Integrated Endpoint-to-Cloud Security

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company, today announced the launch of its new global channel partner program. Developed based on partner feedback, the new program will accelerate and grow the success of its global channel community through exclusive benefits, comprehensive education, sales support and marketing resources.

This expansion comes on the heels of the company's recent acquisition of CipherCloud, and partners of both companies will benefit from the Lookout Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. Participation in the Lookout channel program will accelerate partners' ability to sell the industry's first integrated platform that secures an organization's entire data path from endpoint to cloud.

"We know that securing endpoint-to-cloud connectivity will remain a top IT priority for organizations as a large portion of their workforce continues working remotely, even as the pandemic subsides," said Gert-Jan Schenk, Chief Revenue Officer, Lookout. "To enable their digital transformation, we've redesigned our partner program to better enable partner success. With the Lookout integrated endpoint-to-cloud security solution, our channel partners can enable their customers' digital transformation by empowering them to securely deliver applications to users anywhere they want to work."

New Program Initiatives:

The new program includes two partner levels: Elite and Select

Lookout has simplified its previous channel partner levels to better recognize and celebrate partners who have shown industry expertise and a proven track record. Lookout partners are eligible for benefits that elevate their value and differentiation in the market and increase profitability.

Benefits exclusive to Elite partners include larger discounts on registered deals, marketing development funds (MDF), additional revenue streams from consulting and professional services, dedicated product and sales champions, access to insights and findings from the Lookout Threat Intelligence team, technical and sales training, exclusive invitations to industry roundtables and peer exchange events, and an invitation to the annual Lookout Partner Summit.

Lookout Partner Academy: Available later this spring, the Lookout Partner Academy training and certification platform will provide partners access to sales and pre-sales online training courses. Upon completion of the curriculum, the partner will be designated Lookout Qualified.

Lookout Partner Portal: The refreshed partner portal provides partners with an easy and transparent way to register and view their opportunities, find the key documents needed to support prospect and customer conversations and stay up to date on the latest news and product updates.

The need for an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security solution is accelerated by several factors, including the proliferation of remote users, the adoption of cloud applications, and data transitioning out of the corporate data center into the cloud. To tackle the security challenges posed by these unstoppable trends, businesses need a unified platform that can track activity and enforce policies across the entire data path – from the endpoint device to cloud-based applications. With the signals and control points needed to stop zero-day attacks scattered across the entire end-to-end path, only a fully integrated solution can close the gaps created by multiple point products sourced from separate security vendors.

Gartner forecasts that over the next five years, the SASE market will grow at a CAGR of 42%, reaching almost $11 billion by 2024.1 The integration of CipherCloud and Lookout technologies will remove friction, increase usability and convenience, enable user freedom and reduce operational costs when compared to a collection of siloed point products.

Visit https://www.lookout.com/company/partners to learn more.

Lookout Partner Quotes

Marco Gocht, CEO, ISEC 7

"We are pleased to take our relationship with Lookout to the next level as an Elite partner. Lookout is the first to deliver integrated endpoint-to-cloud security – its platform features are incredibly valuable to our customers and complement our in-depth cybersecurity services. Together, ISEC7 and Lookout will provide a wide range of security options for customers in the private and public sector markets."

Alex Whitworth, Sales Director, Carahsoft (U.S.)

"To avoid unexpected and evolving security threats, the U.S. Government must prioritize proactive, comprehensive approaches to endpoint security even when workers are outside the protection of perimeter-based security. The new Lookout SASE solution addresses these needs, and we look forward to working with Lookout and our reseller partners to enable our joint Federal, State and Local Government customers to take advantage of these new tools."

David Fizer, Managing Senior Account Executive, Eurofins Cyber Security North America

"The Lookout product innovation is unmatched, and now, the educational and sales support opportunities presented to us through the new partner program will help us further support our customers' ever-changing and personalized requirements for best-in-class cybersecurity."

Ulrik Van Schepdael, CEO, Mobco (Benelux)

"Mobco is proud and honoured to be recognised as a Lookout Elite partner. We look forward to working even closer with Lookout to provide our customers with the highest standard of security platforms from the endpoint to the cloud. As we live in a connected world, we appreciate the technology ecosystem Lookout has established that allows us to simply integrate the solution into the digital workplace."

Enrique Lopez, Director Digital Mobility Services, Digital Dimension – an Econocom company (France)

"Digital Dimension (an Econocom company) is honoured to be recognised as one of the first Lookout Elite Channel Partners. We look forward to expanding our mobile security knowledge as part of the worldwide Lookout Elite community. We are excited to help our customers extend Zero Trust capabilities so that they are protected against app, device and network threats from endpoint to cloud."

Steve Whiter, Vice President, Appurity (U.K.)

"Delivering Lookout cybersecurity solutions that adhere to frameworks such as Cyber Essential Plus, together with our app assessments, can ensure a secure endpoint posture. As our customers move to cloud, visibility and security is critical for endpoints. We're proud to be a Lookout Elite Partner and we look forward to introducing the new Lookout integrated endpoint-to-cloud security solution to our customers."

John Olve Andersen, Director of Product Innovation, Techstep (Nordics)

"Techstep is partnering with Lookout across the Nordics to solve our customers' security challenges. We appreciate the company's continued product innovation and dedication to protect people no matter where they are or how they access content. We look forward to continuing our great partnership and participating in the new Lookout partner program."

