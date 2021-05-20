Lookout Wins Three Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced that it has been awarded the titles of Mobile Endpoint Security Market Leader, Next-Gen Security Company of the Year, and the Publisher's Choice for Network Security and Management by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a leading electronic information security magazine.

CDM spent the past six months vetting roughly 3,200 companies that create and offer the most respected information security products and services. The winning companies are being recognized because of their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow's breach, today.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Lookout is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We're thrilled to be recognized across multiple cybersecurity categories by Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew this year's program would be competitive so we're proud to have been recognized for our industry-leading efforts," said David Richardson, Vice President of Product, Lookout. "Our mission is to secure and empower productivity in a privacy-focused world, where work and play can happen anywhere. We've integrated endpoint security with SASE so enterprises can secure their data from endpoint to cloud in a manner that respects personal privacy. We give them complete visibility and insights into everything, so they provide precise and seamless access without putting their data at risk."

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is a proven solution that was first introduced in 2015. It's powered by the Lookout Security Graph, which analyzes telemetry data from nearly 200 million devices and 140 million apps, and continuously ingests and analyzes millions of URLs every day. By leveraging machine intelligence, Lookout secures customers against phishing, app, device and network threats in a manner that respects user privacy. The use of machine learning on data in the Lookout Security Graph enables Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security to automatically detect threats even if they have never been seen before.

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security offers:

Zero Trust access to corporate data from any iOS, Android or ChromeOS device.

Continuous protection against phishing attacks across all apps that make outbound network requests including social media apps, messaging apps, SMS, work and personal email.

attacks across all apps that make outbound network requests including social media apps, messaging apps, SMS, work and personal email. Custom policies based on an organization's risk tolerance, ensures devices remain compliant with internal and external mandates. If a device exceeds the acceptable risk level, Lookout blocks access to corporate resources to protect data, sends remediation instructions to the employee and reports the issue in the Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security console.

In March, Lookout expanded into the emerging Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market with the acquisition of CipherCloud. The combined strength of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security with the CipherCloud SASE technologies, including Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), create a unique market opportunity for an all-encompassing, integrated, endpoint-to-cloud security solution.

About Lookout

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

