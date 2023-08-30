LooLoo, the Touch-Free Toilet Freshener, Recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards

LooLoo Named "Number One Toilet Freshener" in the "Brilliant Bathroom" Category

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LooLoo , the first automatic touch-free toilet freshener, announced today that it was recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. Select winners can be found in the September 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now and the full list is available online at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cleaning-and-organizing-awards-2023/

LooLoo is the first automatic, touch-free toilet freshener designed to keep your bathroom effortlessly fresh. Equipped with a bendable arm that fits to any toilet, you simply sit and LooLoo automatically eliminates toilet odors with a mist of all-natural, odor-blocking essential oils. It's a game-changer that makes germy spray bottles, forgetting to spray and unpleasant bathroom odors a thing of the past. Smart sensors detect when you sit and ensure that LooLoo sprays only the toilet water, so no spray is wasted. Plus, LooLoo has a built-in nightlight that illuminates the toilet bowl, making nighttime visits a breeze. With five refreshing scent options - Clean Cotton, Citrus Fresh, Lavender Fields, Coconut Lime, and Peppermint Vanilla - each cartridge provides over three months of freshness.

For the 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards, the Good Housekeeping Cleaning Lab experts and a team of engineers, scientists, and dedicated consumer testers set out to recognize the best performing, most innovative organizers and cleaning products, tools, and appliances that get the job done the first time. They used established protocols and lab equipment to assess cleaning performance across categories and reviewed labeling, product manuals, and websites for clarity and thoroughness of directions, safety information, and more. Ease of use and assembly, capacity (where relevant), and the ability of a product to perform its intended function in a valuable and innovative way were all assessed by experts. Consumers then weighed in, providing real-life feedback on how the products worked in their own homes and for their families, how they compared to the products they currently use, and if they would continue using them.

As a result of the Good Housekeeping Cleaning Lab's testing, LooLoo received "rave reviews from Lab and consumer testers," noting the device was "easy to set up and swap in a new scent cartridge — and sanitary too". Earning its space in the "Brilliant Bathroom" category, The Lab dubbed LooLoo the "number one toilet freshener" and also highlighted that while "eliminating bathroom odors is usually an afterthought, [it's] not for LooLoo".

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards," said Bryce Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of LooLoo. "Our team has worked tirelessly to build LooLoo to what it is today - developing the technology within the device, securing a patent on LooLoo, creating incredible fragrances our customers can feel great about and sharing our mission to make the world a more pleasant and kinder place one bathroom at a time - so being recognized by such a notable household publication is an amazing feat for us."

LooLoo is available on GetLooLoo.com, Amazon and Walmart.com ($39.99 MSRP). To learn more visit GetLooLoo.com and follow LooLoo on social (@GetLooLoo) for the latest news and fragrance launches.

About LooLoo

LooLoo was created to solve a problem that everyone faces on a regular basis: toilet odors, and making good manners "automatic". As the world's first automatic, touch-free toilet freshener, LooLoo utilizes the latest technology to effortlessly target bathroom odors at their source. And what better way to spread kindness than leaving the bathroom fresh for the next guest? At LooLoo, we not only cares about freshening toilets, but also about improving the world's water. For that reason, LooLoo is a partner of water.org and donates a year of clean water to someone in need with every purchase. For more information visit https://www.getlooloo.com .

SOURCE LooLoo