Loom Systems Achieves Co-Sell Status as Part of Microsoft for Startups ScaleUp Program

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loom Systems joins a specialized group of high-growth startups, earning co-sell status as part of Microsoft's new program to collaborate on intensive joint sales and go-to-market initiatives.

The San Francisco based company will partner with Microsoft sales teams to help Fortune 2000 enterprises monitor their cloud environment using its AIOps technology to predict and resolve IT incidents.

Loom Systems

Gabby Menachem, CEO of Loom Systems said, "We are thrilled to have achieved the co-sell status with Microsoft. Azure has great momentum in the market and many Azure customers are asking us to help monitor their new Azure environments. A strategic partnership with Microsoft allows us to seamlessly serve those customers."

Loom Systems' ground breaking AIOps platform, Sophie, uses AI and machine learning to monitor disparate IT environments, allowing large enterprises to prevent incidents from affecting their bottom line. Natively integrated with Microsoft Log Analytics API, Sophie analyzes any type of log data directly from Azure apps; detecting when something is going wrong and providing resolutions in plain English.

Charlotte Yarkoni, Microsoft's Corporate VP, Growth and Ecosystems commented at the February 2018 launch of Microsoft for Startups, "We are committing $500 million over the next two years to offer joint sales engagements with startups, along with access to our technology. Microsoft is partnering with founders and investors to help propel their growth."

Raz Bachar, Managing Director of Microsoft for Startups, Tel Aviv added: "At Microsoft, we recognize that AI is the future of IT operations. We are pleased to partner with Loom Systems, accelerating the usage of AIOps to the benefit of the Microsoft ecosystem and customers."

About Loom Systems

Loom Systems' patent-pending AIOps solution monitors IT environments in businesses undergoing a cloud migration. Loom Systems is the only AIOps solution in the market to predict IT issues before they impact customers, and enrich alerts with insights and resolutions in plain English. This not only keeps operations running smoothly and improves business productivity, but also alleviates the tedium of reading logs and frees up time for operations to concentrate on higher-value IT tasks. For more information please visit www.loomsystems.com.

