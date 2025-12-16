Looma Raises $13 Million to Expand In-Store Retail Media Network; Launches into 600 Kroger Stores Amid Surging Demand

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Looma, a leading in-store retail media platform, today announced that it has raised $10 million in Series B funding led by Staley Capital, alongside a $3 million credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, bringing its total funding to $30 million. The new capital will fuel Looma's rapid national expansion, including its recent deployment across the wine and spirits departments of nearly 600 Kroger stores nationwide.

Looma In-store Experience Looma's Deployment Across Wine & Spirits Departments of Nearly 600 Kroger Stores

Since 2023, Looma's network of in-store screens - delivering storytelling, education, and personalized recommendations to shoppers - has expanded from 800 screens to more than 7,000, across 1,100 retail locations. The unique platform reaches 27 million shoppers a month across leading retailers such as Kroger, BJ's Wholesale Club, H-E-B, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, and Schnucks.

Advertisers on Looma's platform, including General Mills, P&G, Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Busch, and Diageo, see an average ~4x full-funnel incremental return on ad spend (Full-Funnel iROAS). This holistic understanding of impact measures awareness, discovery, conversion, and loyalty.

"We've spent the last decade preparing for this moment, building what we believe is far and away the strongest in-store media platform in the market," said Cole Johnson, Founder and CEO at Looma. "We're thrilled to welcome Staley Capital to our shareholder base as a strategic advisor during such a pivotal moment in both Looma's journey and the industry as a whole."

Looma's expansion within Kroger follows a successful multi-year pilot across 50 stores, during which the platform grew category sales, improved end cap execution, and achieved a 98% customer satisfaction rating. Featured alcohol brands saw 2-4x iROAS, alongside strong gains in brand awareness and first-time customer acquisition.

"As a firm focused on the intersection of retail and media, we were impressed from day one with both Looma's vision and exceptional execution," said Herb Kleinberger, Operating Advisor at Staley Capital and a longtime retail industry veteran. "In 2024, in-store grocery sales represented over 86% of total grocery sales, yet in-store retail media accounted for less than 1% of total retail media ad spend. We believe in-store is retail media's next frontier - and Looma is poised to lead it."

Mr. Kleinberger will join Looma's Board of Directors as part of the capital raise.

Unlike other retail media networks, Looma operates screens that are co-located with merchandise , prioritizing authentic storytelling, product education, and personalized recommendations. Looma also provides more traditional atmospheric screens located in high-traffic store areas. For more information, please visit: https://theloomaproject.com/platform/.

About Looma

Looma is an in-store retail media platform focused on storytelling, education, and recommendations. Their network of in-store video screens helps retailers modernize and monetize their stores, while enabling brands to tell their story directly at the point of decision. The content that airs on Looma's network is produced or edited by a global network of independent filmmakers, editors, and creators who specialize in point-of-decision content.

About Staley Capital

Staley Capital is a growth-stage investment firm that partners with category-defining B2B software and technology companies at the inflection point of growth. With a long-term thematic approach, Staley Capital brings decades of investing and operating experience to support management teams achieve sustainable growth. The firm's investments are often B2B2C, leveraging early insight into secular shifts in consumer behavior, and partnering with visionary founders who have developed market-leading enterprise solutions that transform the way businesses serve modern consumers.

SOURCE Looma