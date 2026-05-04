Loomis enters Peru through the intended acquisition of Hermes Transportes Blindados via a public tender offer

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis has entered a Tender Offer Agreement ("TOA") with CVC Capital Partners and other minority shareholders representing 99.49 percent of the outstanding shares in the Peru-based cash and valuables management company Hemes Transportes Blindados S.A. ("Hermes"), publicly listed on the Lima Stock Exchange. Under the TOA, Loomis will launch a public tender offer ("Oferta Pública de Adquisición") for up to 100 percent of the shares of Hermes, at an enterprise value of approximately SEK 4 billion on a cash and debt free basis. The public tender offer is expected to be launched during the second or third quarter, with closing anticipated in the third quarter of 2026.

Hermes was founded in 1985 and is today a leading provider of cash management and secure logistics services in Peru. Hermes provides services that include transport, processing, storage and security custody of valuables such as cash, precious metals and high value minerals, as well as ATM management and collection services. Hermes serves around 1,000 clients across financial, retail, governmental, industrial and mining sectors. The company is publicly listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Lima with 19 branches across the country. The company employs approximately 3,200 people nationwide and in 2025, Hermes reported revenues of PEN 432 million (approximately SEK 1.2 billion).

"Today we have reached a strategic milestone. Through our most significant acquisition to date, we are entering the Peruvian market. As the leading player in the industry, Hermes has a proven track record of growth, profitability and innovation. Peru has one the fastest growing economies in Latin America, supported by a solid macroeconomic environment and increasing cash usage. I am delighted to welcome more than 3,200 new colleagues to Loomis," comments Aritz Larrea, President and CEO of Loomis.

"We are excited to become part of Loomis. Joining a global group with deep expertise in operations like ours strengthens our ability to continue growing with confidence and responsibility. This next chapter strongly supports our purpose of empowering the development of a safer society by protecting resources, building trust, and contributing to stability within the financial system," comments Mirella Velásquez Castro, CEO of Hermes.

Strategic rationale

Strengthens Loomis' position in Latin America

As communicated at the 2024 Capital Markets Day, expanding in emerging Latin American markets is a strategic priority. Peru is an attractive market given its high cash usage, strong economic growth, a solid macro environment, and a stable, independent central bank.

As communicated at the 2024 Capital Markets Day, expanding in emerging Latin American markets is a strategic priority. Peru is an attractive market given its high cash usage, strong economic growth, a solid macro environment, and a stable, independent central bank. Strong potential for growth within the SME customer segment and Automated Solutions

Hermes' strong position in the SME segment and its relationship with Loomis' cash-handling automation solutions under the CIMA brand provide a solid platform to expand Loomis' Automated Solutions offering in Peru, creating clear growth and synergy opportunities.

Expanding the mining offer with Loomis International

The acquisition presents strong potential to complement Hermes' established valuables logistics within the mining sector with Loomis International's service offering, supporting cross-border expansion and strengthening the combined position in the mining segment.

Supports Loomis strategic targets

The acquisition supports Loomis' financial targets, contributing to both revenue growth and margin accretion. Hermes also demonstrates strong governance and is at the forefront of sustainability in its market, aligning well with Loomis' sustainability priorities and targets.

Overview of the transaction

Loomis has entered into a Tender Offer Agreement ("TOA") with CVC Capital Partners and other minority shareholders representing 99.49 percent of the outstanding shares of Hermes (the "Majority Shareholders"), a publicly listed company on the Lima Stock Exchange. Under the TOA, Loomis will, subject to customary terms and conditions, conduct a public tender offer ("Oferta Pública de Adquisición" or "OPA") to acquire up to 100 percent of Hermes' outstanding shares. The Majority Shareholders have pursuant to the terms of the TOA undertaken to support the OPA process and confirmed their intention to sell their shares and accept the tender offer once launched. The transaction values Hermes at an enterprise value of SEK 4 billion (PEN 1,450 million) on a cash and debt free basis, representing a 6.6x adjusted EBITDA multiple based on the 2025 financial year.

The commencement of the OPA is expected during the second or third quarter of 2026. Further details of the transaction, including the offer price and offer conditions, will be provided in the tender offer documentation in accordance with applicable regulations.

Following completion of the OPA, the business will be reported within Segment Europe and Latin America and consolidated into Loomis as of the transaction closing. Closing is expected to take place during the third quarter of 2026. Following a successful tender offer process, no regulatory approvals are required to complete the acquisition.

The transaction will be financed entirely through debt with an already committed bridge facility.

The acquisition is expected to be instantly accretive to the Group's operating profit (EBITA) as well as earnings per share.

Conference call

Loomis invites shareholders, investors, analysts and financial media to a webcast presentation on May 5 at 9.00 a.m. CEST, during which the intended acquisition will be presented, and a Q&A session will be held.

To follow the webcast, please follow this link.

To ask questions, please join the conference call using the following dial-in details:

United Kingdom: +44 (0)161 250 8206

USA: +1 (0)561 771 1427

Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 39

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

For more information, please contact:

Aritz Larrea

President and CEO

Contact via:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

[email protected]

+46 79 006 45 92

Fredrik Hammarbäck

Media Relations and External Communications Manager

[email protected]

+46 76 311 56 29

Important information

The public tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Hermes Transportes Blindados S.A. described in this communication has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only, is not a recommendation and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities, nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that Loomis AB and its acquisition subsidiary will file with the Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores upon commencement of the tender offer.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-enters-peru-through-the-intended-acquisition-of-hermes-transportes-blindados-via-a-public-ten,c4344257

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/4344257/4075002.pdf Loomis enters Peru through the intended acquisition of Hermes Transportes Blindados via a public tender offer

SOURCE Loomis AB