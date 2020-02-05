Loomis full-year report January – December 2019

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

October - December 2019

Revenue for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 5,342 million (4,956). Real growth was 5 percent (8) and organic growth was 1 percent (3).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 693 million (593) and the operating margin was 13.0 percent (12.0).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 552 million (515) and income after taxes was SEK 407 million (387).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 5.42 (5.14).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 325 million (856), equivalent to 48 percent (144) of operating income (EBITA).

January - December 2019

Revenue for the year 2019 amounted to SEK 21,044 million (19,168). Real growth was 5 percent (8) and organic growth was 2 percent (3).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 2,601 million (2,200) and the operating margin was 12,4 percent (11,5).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 2,210 million (2,057) and income after taxes was

SEK 1,646 million (1,538).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 21.88 (20.45).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 2,057 million (2,013), equivalent to 81 percent (91) of operating income (EBITA).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 11.00 (10.00) per share.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

2) The key financial number and the ratio are reported exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

