Loomis publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022
Apr 03, 2023, 03:56 ET
STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2022 is now available at www.loomis.com.
Upcoming reporting dates:
Interim Report January – March: May 4, 2023
Interim Report January – June: July 21, 2023
Interim Report January – September: October 26, 2023
April 3, 2023
CONTACT:
Jenny Boström
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92
Email: [email protected]
