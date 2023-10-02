Loomis signs a 2-year Term Loan facility of EUR 115 million
02 Oct, 2023, 08:52 ET
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has signed an agreement for a syndicated Term Loan facility of EUR 115 million. The facility has a tenor of up to two years.
The facility can be used for general corporate purposes of the Group, including acquisitions.
The arrangers are Bank of America, Danske Bank and Nordea Bank.
This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com
October 2, 2023
CONTACT:
Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR
Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92
Email: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
Loomis signs a 2-year Term Loan facility of EUR 115 million
SOURCE Loomis AB
Share this article