Loomis signs a 2-year Term Loan facility of EUR 115 million

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has signed an agreement for a syndicated Term Loan facility of EUR 115 million. The facility has a tenor of up to two years.

The facility can be used for general corporate purposes of the Group, including acquisitions.

The arrangers are Bank of America, Danske Bank and Nordea Bank.

October 2, 2023

