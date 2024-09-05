Loomis to hold Capital Markets Day in London on November 13, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis, one of the world's leading cash handling companies, will hold a Capital Markets Day in London for institutional investors and analysts, on Wednesday November 13, 2024, at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS.

At the Capital Markets Day Loomis CEO and management team will present strategic initiatives and priorities for the next strategic period, including updated targets.

The event will begin at 12.00 (GMT) with a light lunch and the program will start at 13.00 and end at approximately 17.00 (GMT). The event will also be live broadcasted.

Please register your participation no later than October 11, 2024 at www.loomis.com/en/cmd2024 where updates on the program will be published closer to the event.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

[email protected]

+46 79 006 45 92

