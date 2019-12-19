Loomly Reports Record Year, Achieves Triple-Digit Growth and Exceeds $2 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomly , creators of the acclaimed collaborative platform for the world's leading marketing teams, today announced its strongest year to date. Underpinned by multiple industry accolades, the rapidly growing technology company closed out 2018 with 600% growth and will again post triple-digit growth in 2019 and Annual Recurring Revenue surpassing $2 million.

"We are inspired by the continued growth of our organization, which is a testament to the amazing customers that form the Loomly community," said Thibaud Clement, CEO and co-founder of Loomly. "They, along with our talented team, are essential to guiding the development and success of our platform."

Founded by husband-wife team and serial entrepreneurs, Thibaud and Noemie Clement, Loomly started as a simple utility to fix a flawed, internal process in a previous venture. Since then, the company has grown into a full-fledged, all-in-one brand success platform serving more than 4,000 customers across the globe.

This year Loomly introduced successful integrations with Slack , Google My Business , and Unsplash and is testing a new integration with Zapier. These integrations are all the result of requests from Loomly's active community of users and designed to save teams time and money.

"I seriously could not get through my job every day without Loomly! It has been so popular in our company that our external ad agency has even begun suggesting it to other clients," said Sarah Ottino, Marketing Coordinator for PaintLine and WireLine. "My boss was extremely impressed with our implementation of this software, and Loomly has helped our company to become more organized and collaborate better as a team."

As a testament to Loomly's unwavering commitment to providing a product and service that customers love, the world's leading business solutions review website, G2 Crowd, identified the company as a Momentum Leader in its Social Media Management Grid Report two quarters in a row: Summer and Fall 2019, and Winter 2020. This recognition is based on Loomly's high levels of customer satisfaction and rapid growth. Additionally, the platform was rated No. 1 for Overall Usability, Overall Relationship, Overall Implementation, Small-Business Usability, Small-Business Implementation in Summer 2019 and has received recognition for being a Fall 2019 High Performer.

"This is extremely impressive. I'm not sure I've ever seen one company with so many awards and high rankings," said Laura Burtness, Relationship Manager at G2. "We congratulate Loomly on providing such an incredible product and service to its customers, which have earned incredible reviews and results!"

