Loomwell Celebrates 6 Years in Business with Birthday Sale

SALEM, Utah, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomwell, a leader in eco-friendly, peel and stick wallpaper, is celebrating its sixth year in business with a birthday sale. Customers can shop the biggest and best sale of the year (up to 45% OFF) and find unbeatable prices on the highest quality peel and stick wallpaper. The sale includes a wide range of designs, colors, and textures to choose from, so customers can feel confident they are getting the best value and the latest styles. Browse Loomwell's selection of peel and stick wallpaper to take advantage of their birthday sale online.

Whitney and Michael Fox, Owners of Loomwell Loomwell Celebrates their 6th Anniversary

The Popularity of Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Peel and Stick Wallpaper has become increasingly popular in recent years as an easy and stylish way to customize any wall space. Loomwell, a leading provider of peel and stick wallpaper, offers a wide range of high-quality custom wallpaper options made in the USA. With their damage-free removal and easy application, their wallpaper is perfect for creating statements or accent walls.

Unlike other wallpapers, Loomwell's is made from fabric material, not vinyl. This means it won't tear or rip, and can be easily applied to any textured wall. Plus, their special adhesive allows for damage-free removal, so you can switch up your space whenever you want.

Loomwell's peel and stick wallpaper is perfect for anyone looking to add a stylish touch to any interior without the hassle of traditional wallpaper. With a wide selection of colors and patterns, you can easily create a unique statement wall that reflects your personal style. Whether you choose to go bold or keep it subtle, Loomwell's peel and stick wallpaper is the perfect way to transform any space.

2023 Designer Wallpaper Trends

In 2023, wallpaper trends are taking a turn for the adventurous. With more daring and bold designs, wallpaper is no longer just a background element in the home. From smaller-scale prints to fully wrapped rooms, the possibilities are endless. Wall treatments such as wainscoting, board and batten, and shiplap are being paired with wallpaper to create unique and eye-catching statement walls. Earthy tones are also making a big comeback, with darker colors such as browns, greens, and blues being more popular than the usual neutrals.

Loomwell offers the best peel and stick wallpaper and removable wallpaper on the market today, making it easy to achieve a beautiful statement wall in your home. With a wide selection of colors and patterns, you can easily create an accent wall with ease. From traditional to modern designs, Loomwell has the perfect wallpaper to fit your style.

About Loomwell

Loomwell is the premier source for stylish, high-quality, and affordable wallpaper. They offer a wide selection of fabric material peel and stick wallpapers, custom-made in the USA. Loomwell is family owned and supports small artists, so you can be sure that you're getting the best quality when you shop with them. Their wallpapers are texture wall approved, so you can trust that they will look perfect in your home. Additionally, Loomwell offers free tutorials and design consultations to help you get the look and feel you want. Shop Loomwell for the perfect wallpapers to make your walls stand out at loomwell.com .

Contact Information

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

[email protected]

SOURCE Loomwell