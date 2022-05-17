Loomwell Home Goods Celebrates 5 Years in Business with Birthday Sale

SALEM, Utah, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomwell Home Goods, a small online wallpaper and textiles store, is pleased to announce its fifth year in business. To celebrate, they are offering a special birthday sale on their wide selection of damage-free, peel-and-stick wallpaper and vinyl products. Take advantage of this sale and celebrate Loomwell's birthday by giving your home a makeover.

Loomwell Home Goods

Loomwell is committed to providing customers with high-quality, removable, damage-free wallpaper. Their unique peel-and-stick technology makes it easy to apply and remove wallpaper without damaging walls. Plus, all Loomwell wallpaper is moisture and humidity-safe, ensuring that it stays looking beautiful for years to come. Additionally, Loomwell's wallpaper is also made with eco-friendly materials and inks, so buyers can feel good about using these products in their homes.

In addition to their commitment to quality, Loomwell is also committed to supporting small artists. Loomwell works with a variety of independent artists to create unique wallpaper designs that aren't found anywhere else. Shop at Loomwell to support small businesses and the creative community.

Browse Loomwell's selection of wallpaper and vinyl today and take advantage of their birthday sale at https://loomwell.com/collections/removable-wallpaper .

About Loomwell Home Goods:

Loomwell Home Goods has made it easy for homeowners, business owners, and renters alike to find the perfect wallpaper for their needs with its wide range of designs. Loomwell's commitment to quality and customer service has made it a trusted name in the wallpaper industry — even just five years in. Loomwell is family-owned and operated, and they support small artists by carrying a wide selection of unique designs. Loomwell makes it easy to find the perfect design for any space and budget.

Loomwell's birthday sale is the perfect opportunity to try something new. With so many designs to choose from, shoppers of all kinds are sure to find the perfect one for their space. Loomwell makes it easy to transform your walls with beautiful, high-quality wallpaper.

Find out more about Loomwell at https://loomwell.com/ .

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Loomwell Home Goods