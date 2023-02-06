Loomwell’s 2023 Peel and Stick Wallpaper Trends

SALEM, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomwell is excited to share the upcoming 2023 wallpaper trends. For many homeowners and renters, peel and stick wallpaper is a great way to freshen any space without making permanent changes, and with the latest trends for this year, everyone is sure to find a style that suits their space.

Not only has Loomwell planned their newest removable wallpaper designs around the upcoming trends for this year, but they also offer a wide selection of peel and stick designs to perfectly match any existing aesthetic or style. On top of that, all of their removable wallpaper is durable and long-lasting, meaning that it won't fade over time like many other wallpaper options. Additionally, Loomwell's wallpaper is moisture and humidity safe making it a perfect option for wallpapering non-traditional spaces, like bathrooms, backsplashes, laundry rooms, and more!

Now onto the four exciting new wallpaper trends to watch for! First up are smaller-scale prints like petite florals or simple geometric patterns. These dainty and detailed designs offer a subtle way to add a bit of texture and movement to your walls without overpowering the room. Loomwell's small scale wallpaper designs offer a subtle plaid pattern to any space that delicately adds to the overall aesthetic instead of detracting from it!

Second is a trend that's all about more! While accent walls have been a popular trend for many years, this trend is on the way out as more and more people are opting for fully wrapped rooms! Not only does it carry your design evenly throughout the space, but it also makes the room feel more complete while making a bold statement. Loomwell's Georgia wallpaper design offers a soft white and blue design that, when fully wrapped around any room, makes any space feel polished. If you're looking to lighten and extend a cozy or homey space, don't stop with just one accent wall!

While peel and stick wallpaper offers a simple, affordable, and effective way to transform any room, many homeowners are taking it one step further by pairing their new design with another wall treatment. Incorporate elements like wainscoting, board and batten, and shiplap for a more layered and textured look. For homeowners not sure where to start, Loomwell's Illyria wallpaper design features a warm and inviting flower and leaf design that pairs perfectly with wainscoting. Try white wainscoting for a brighter look or go with something darker to bring out the subtle floral details in the wallpaper.

Finally, with the rise in cottage core and modern farmhouse designs, earthy tones have become a popular choice. The newest trend calls for darker, bolder colors that still manage to bring warmth and coziness to the space. Look for dark, earthy tones of wallpaper like browns, greens, and blues. Loomwell's Staunton wallpaper design features a beautiful leaf design floating on a blue background, adding a natural, earthy charm to any space.

From the latest trends to classic designs, Loomwell's selection of peel and stick wallpaper is designed to give homeowners and renters a simple yet effective way to truly customize any home.

