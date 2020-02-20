Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort Opening Early for 2020 Season with Discount Vouchers

LOON LAKE, Ore., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort, located at the scenic Oregon Coast Range recreation lake near Reedsport, will open early on April 1, 2020 as a result of the increased enthusiasm for the Resort from former Bureau of Land Management (BLM) campers. Last year many BLM campers vacationed at the Resort as a result of the BLM closure and discovered that the Resort's on-site marina, beach, store, deli, varied lodging and well-serving staff offered them a new fun experience.

Loon Lake Lodge's Marina offers boat rentals and high-performance Sea-Doo rentals for exhilarating fun on the water. Loon Lake Lodge's Waterfront House has spectacular views of the lake, a private dock and sleeps up to 14 people - perfect for large groups and family reunions.

The Resort has chosen to encourage vacationers by an earlier opening this season with up to 30 percent off all lodging and camping by purchasing discount vouchers here: www.loonlakerv.com/vouchers. Rates for all lodging and camping can be locked in for up to a year, allowing for flexible reservations.

Loon Lake near the Oregon Coast, remains open for all recreation, even though the BLM recently announced they will not open their Loon Lake Recreation Site for the 2020 summer season following severe damage from a February 2019 snowstorm. The BLM Recreation site at Loon Lake is not affiliated with Loon Lake Lodge, and the closure of the BLM's facilities will not affect normal operations at the Resort.

The large Waterfront House with full kitchen and indoor/outdoor living areas and private dock is included in the discount offering. The main house sleeps six+ people and up to 14 with the addition of the add-on dorm type room. The Deluxe and Premium Cottages that can sleep up to eight people are also featured in the special along with all other types of RV sites and lodging.

The Resort offers Oregon Coast cabins, yurts, motel, group camping sites, and RV or tent camping sites. Some of the cabins have full kitchens, and all lodging and RV sites have individual picnic tables and barbeque/firepits.

"We realize that confusion may still exist about the BLM announcing their closure for the 2020 season, so we want people to know that Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort is not affected by the BLM closure and is planning a very busy 2020 season beginning April 1," said a manager for Loon Lake Lodge. "There are many guests who have always stayed at the BLM campground or used their boat ramp that may not even know our Resort offers camping and lodging, boating access through our Marina, and a store with supplies these guests need during their vacation."

While the BLM beach and boat dock will remain closed for the 2020 season, the Marina at Loon Lake Lodge is expected to see increased activity during the spring and summer months. Boaters who have used the BLM boat ramp can arrange to put their boats in at the Loon Lake Marina for as little as $5/day, or rent water ski and fishing boats, several high-performance Sea-Doos, pedal boats, kayaks or stand-up paddleboards.

When not experiencing the recreation of the lake, guests can take the short drive through the Oregon Coast Range along the Umpqua River State Scenic Corridor to the coastal towns of Reedsport and Winchester Bay or continue north up scenic highway 101 to Florence or south to Coos Bay. The 40-mile long Oregon ocean dunes, towering up to 500 feet, offer opportunities for ATV riders, sand boarders and tour rides in dune buggies.

Reservations can be made directly by calling (541) 599-2244 or visiting www.loonlakerv.com for stays after April 1, 2020.

