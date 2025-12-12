Loonen Sets a New Standard for Bottled Water with Unmatched Purity and Transparency

Backed by $6M in Funding, the company cuts through industry jargon with a glass-only, spring-sourced water that's precisely filtered, mineralized, and third-party certified

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loonen, the first purified spring water that's glass-bottled, third-party certified, and tastefully balanced with minerals your body needs, launches today. Alongside its debut in select retailers across California and nationwide on Amazon, the brand has secured $6M in funding led by Brand Foundry Ventures to help set a new standard in bottled water.

Loonen Sparkling Water Loonen Still Water

The idea for Loonen began with Clara Sieg, a new mom and longtime venture investor. After seeing progress across nearly every consumer category, she was struck by how little evolution had taken place in the most essential one: water. Nearly half of U.S. tap water contains PFAS, with over 55% of systems testing positive for lead, and no federal limits for microplastics in bottled or tap water. The bottled water industry, long marketed as a cleaner alternative, is often less regulated than the tap. Loonen exists to change that.

"Loonen was born from a moment of panic that turned into purpose," said Clara Sieg, co-founder of Loonen. "When I was pregnant with my daughter, I became aware of how much plastic and contamination hides in the water we drink. Partnering with David, who understands the structural issues in the beverage industry, turned that urgency into a solution: water that's verified clean, free from microplastics, and balanced with the highest quality minerals to taste the way water should."

Together with co-founder David Kimmell, a seasoned beverage operator who helped build Spindrift into a nationally recognized brand, they identified that most bottled waters fall into two flawed categories: purified municipal tap waters that retain chemical byproducts, or minimally treated "natural" sources that can carry trace contaminants like nitrates, arsenic, and radiologicals. Believing that clean water should not be a tradeoff, the two set out to create a water that lived up to its promise, marrying a high-quality source with equally high-quality filtration, mineralization, and bottling.

"After years in the beverage industry, I saw how little transparency existed, especially in bottled water," said David Kimmell, co-founder of Loonen. "Consumers believed they were getting something clean, but the sourcing and bottling practices behind most products told a different story. That gap drove us to create Loonen with a different level of integrity."

Loonen's process begins with protected mountain springs in California. The water is transported in stainless steel, purified through a chemical-free physical membrane filtration, and then precisely mineralized with lab-tested elements like trace magnesium and Celtic sea salt for a naturally crisp taste. Each batch is verified by accredited third-party labs, with results accessible via a QR code on every bottle and box.

Drawing on the scientific research that shaped its founding, Loonen is further supported by a group of leading health and wellness experts who guide the company's approach to purity and transparency. Its advisory board includes Robin Berzin, MD (functional medicine), Manasa Mantravadi, MD (pediatrics), Kelly LeVeque, CCN (clinical nutrition), and Alisa Vitti, HHC, AADP (hormonal health and nutrition).

"As a pediatrician, I've seen how something as simple as water can be one of the most powerful tools for a child's health," said Dr. Manasa Mantravadi. "At the same time, we know that plastics can leach harmful chemicals into what our kids eat and drink. Choosing water that is free from harmful chemicals isn't just better for children's growth and development today – it's an investment in their long-term health as adults."

Loonen is available nationwide on Amazon and in select retailers across California. Broader distribution will follow in 2026.

About Loonen

Loonen is a modern bottled water company committed to purity, transparency, and responsible design. The company sources water from protected mountain springs, filters to remove what others miss, rebalances with essential minerals, and bottles exclusively in glass. Every bottle is tested for forever chemicals, microplastics, and over 300 contaminants – then third-party verified with results publicly shared. Loonen is water as it should be. To learn more, visit loonen.com or follow along on Instagram @loonenwater.

Media Contact:

Kirsten Anderson

908-334-5784

[email protected]

SOURCE Loonen